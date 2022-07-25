The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
Catcall
What should you do when there are too many outside cats to feed? Bring some to a place of safety: The Animal League of Green Valley. That is what happened to me and my four kittens! We were fostered in a loving home that taught us the importance of living indoors, away from a not-so-friendly environment. I appreciated being fed and groomed. I learned to enjoy playing with toys that humans always had handy. A lovely Tuxedo lady, I am always dressed appropriately for any occasion. My kittens have found their own homes. My own home would be so welcomed! I’m just waiting to meet you! We could have a lifetime of love together.
Coffey
I survived a harrowing experience as a kitten — I was found tied up inside a coffee can in the middle of the street! Luckily a police officer found me and saved me. I lived my whole life after that in one home, and now I’m a bit befuddled as to why I’m no longer there. Mom says I’m a gentle girl who is especially shy with men. I’m a little on the nervous side and like to spend time on my own, but I’m very affectionate. I enjoy being petted and brushed by the volunteers at The Animal League. At 12 years old, I have the added benefit of TALGV’s Vet Care Support for Life.
Bella Girl
Since they couldn’t give me the care they wanted me to have, my family decided that it’s in my best interest for TALGV to help me find a new home. I’m a mature lady who comes with Vet Care Support for Life. I may be deaf, but that doesn’t stop me from being a happy, good-natured girl who absolutely adores people. Since arriving here, I’ve been on a diet to help me lose weight and gone on daily walks for much needed exercise. I’ve already started to thin down and I don’t even miss the cookies. What I do miss is a loving home. You say you have the home? I’ve got the love!
Stevie
Until recently I shared my home with a MinPin, and everything was going pretty well until “wanderlust” got the better of me. I was able to jump a four foot wall to accomplish my goal. I'm a two-year-old female Shepherd/Rottie mix. A volunteer was quite impressed with how well I walk on a leash, but my “dad” felt that he could no longer handle me. I'm gentle, tolerant and good in the house. I know the commands “sit” and “shake.” Once I get to know you I’m very affectionate, and I’d say I’m not too big to sit on your lap. Naturally, the “lap sitting” will be up to you when you take me home.
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Road. Our ATTIC THRIFT STORE is open MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 8 AM to NOON. Facemasks are requested if you have not been vaccinated. TALGV SHELTER HOURS are 10 AM to 2 PM, DAILY. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
OTHER WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
Linnea
My sister Liz Ann and I are two lucky kittens. It sure didn’t start off that way. We were orphaned at an early age and were both very sick from being out in the desert without a mom. Kittens need their mommas to help us grow, learn, and survive. Without them or the help of people, we can become very sick, very quickly. We were rescued by humans and nursed back to health by the wonderful volunteers at Paws Patrol. We are sisters and have been through a lot! Now we are finally ready for our forever home! Won’t you consider adopting two beauties together? After all, we are both exceptionally lovely and loving!
Shamrock
As you can see, I’m gray, not green, but I have four lucky feet! I am one of six lucky kittens who were rescued by the nice humans and brought to Paws Patrol. The volunteers made sure we are healthy, socialized, and happy! I am a curious little boy who learns words and visual cues quickly. When I hear the pantry door open, I come running! My favorite thing to do is play with my brother Finnegan. We have the best times wrestling and playing pounce! It sure would be wonderful if we were adopted together! Help us continue our luck by giving us a lasting forever home! We can be each other's lucky charms!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform