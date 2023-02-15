The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
CARTER
Originally, I was brought to The Animal League by a nice woman who saw me wandering in her neighborhood. Soon I was adopted, but unfortunately I was returned for being too rambunctious. Here I am again awaiting a home where humans can appreciate my very cat-like personality! I love to eat, play, and sleep. I appreciate cuddling on a lap (for a while.) I will purr my appreciation when you scratch my ears and chin. I like to curl up in a cubby for privacy, but I prefer human attention and lots of it. I am one handsome lad with distinctive markings. So, if you want the all-around Mr. Feline, I’m yours! Please come meet me!
PRESTIGE
My name denotes admiration for certain qualities. As a stray, I appreciate being so named. Would you like to know my qualities? I’m a handsome, sturdy, gentle guy. I was found in a garage sleeping in a baby carriage by the woman who brought me to The Animal League. I checked out A-OK here and am finding my own kind of creature comfort in cat tree cubbies. I’m learning the kindness of TALGV volunteers who talk with me and pet me. This is better than life on my own. However, even better would be for you to take me home with you! I’m waiting to meet you.
ROXANNE
I know running in and out of busy traffic was definitely not my best idea, but in my defense, I was scared to death. Then, out of the blue, a lady came to my rescue and escorted me to TALGV. I’m an approximately six-year-old female Rottweiler/Hound mix. I don’t want to brag, but I personally think I look good for my age! I’m a friendly girl, and I do appreciate a casual introduction. I know how to use a doggy door, and I walk very well on a leash. I can also dance the two-step when scratched in the right spot. I may demonstrate this when you come to visit. I might even two-step myself right into your heart and…into your home.
WALTER
I’m a two-and-a-half-year-old Lab mix who was found along a busy road. Good Samaritans let me stay with them for a month while trying to locate my home. They learned I have great house manners: I’m potty trained and I only chew on toys - nothing else. I enjoy retreating to my crate when I need some down time. I can be picky with dog friends and much prefer the company of most two-legged pack members. Outside, I’m active and ready to go-go-go so a secure, fenced/walled yard is needed to keep me safe. So…are you looking for your own Walter to share your adventures? I can’t WAIT to meet you!
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10+ years and cats 12+ years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Cats $45 (2 for 1, except VCSFL); Dogs $85.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
DELL
I'm a three-month-old tabby and a very lucky kitten. I was about a month old when my siblings and I were found on the side of the road in Nogales. We all went to live with a foster family. My foster mom says that I'm as sweet as a kitten can be! I follow my foster family around just hoping for someone to sit down so I can spend some quality lap time with them. I love playing with my sister, Kitt, and it would be fun to have her stay with me as I grow up. I'm a sweet, gentle boy looking for a forever home filled with love and a lap.
KITT
Hello friends! Like my brother Dell, I’m a beautiful brown tabby and so lucky to be found and brought to Paws Patrol. My foster mom says that I'm a beautiful girl inside and out and love to cuddle with my foster family and my brother, Dell. We are pretty adorable together. We enjoy playing chase and tumbling around with Dell. We are two peas in a pod and hope we can be adopted together and continue playing and snoozing together for a very long time. We have lots of energy. If you love to play, play with us! We’ll melt your heart with our cute kitten faces and personalities. Meet us today!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $65. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donate at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform