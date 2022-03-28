The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
Riley Boy
I’m only 5 years old! In my first life, I came to TALGV having been found wandering. In my second life, it took a while to adjust to living indoors, but I fell in love with my human mom, so much that I was aggressive to my feline housemate. Another no-no was children and dogs. My human mom said I love to play with balls, window gaze and faithfully use a scratching post. In my third life, I lived with a senior couple who said I was shy, independent and skittish of loud noises. So, all that said, I prefer a quiet home with a patient person who will let me adjust on my own schedule.
Magoo
When you weigh in at 20-ish pounds, it’s hard to keep a low profile, but until I felt a bit more comfortable here, I’d find as many “blankies” to hide under as I could! My mom said that I’m a super sweet guy who loves noisy toys, being petted (but not picked up, although at my size, why would you want to?), and that I sleep “any and everywhere” as long as you’re around. I’ve never lived with kids, so not sure about them, but what IS a big no-no for me are dogs. If you’ve got room for only one “big love” in your life, I can’t imagine a better fit than me!
Bones
Staying in a foster home is like a vacation! I miss my friends at the shelter, but I’m really enjoying the change. I need exercise, and I’ve always enjoyed my walks, but now I get L-O-N-G walks. I’m house trained, use a doggie door, love car rides, playing fetch and a good cuddle. I know the commands “sit,” “shake,” “down,” “fetch,” “stay” and I’m working on “leave it.” I should also tell you, cats are a no-no, but dogs may be okay. I’m just 3 years old and need a strong, confident person in my life to get me through awkward stages. Home life can be good, but home life with you would be perfect.
Stella
I’m an exuberant, 3-year-old, 53-pound female. I have a sweet disposition with people, and that’s easy for me since I enjoy giving and receiving affection. I'm strong and full of energy, so I'll need a strong person who can guide me in the right direction. Since I don't get along with other dogs and tend to be possessive of my things, I should be an only dog. I can use a doggie door and walk well on a leash, and there’s probably lots more I can do. The best way to learn of my accomplishments is to take me into your home and find out yourself. Please say you’re willing … because I’m ready to go!
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Road. ATTIC THRIFT STORE is open MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 10 AM TO 2 PM. Facemasks are requested. TALGV shelter hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
Mercedes
I'm a sweet little girl with one white front leg and one black one! On my black leg, I wear a lovely white mitten. Playing with my two brothers is so much fun! My brother Pita and I are especially close, so it sure would be nice if we were adopted together. You see, I am pretty timid and skittish. My brother helps build my confidence! My foster mom has really been working with me, and I have made great strides in the last couple of weeks. I will need a home with humans who are very patient. With time and lots of love, I promise I will become an affectionate, loyal, and drop-dead-gorgeous kitty!
Pita
Spring is here and me and my sister want to fall in love with YOU! I’m a handsome yellow fellow who is loving and playful. I play from morning until night. I especially love playing with my sister Mercedes and the wonderful Chihuahua, who lives with my foster mom. My sister Mercedes is still a little shy, so we really need to be adopted together. I take great care of her! As you can see from our pictures online, we are a bonded pair. Just look how cute and happy we are together! Can we please spend the rest of our lives as part of your family? So, you can be our forever home?
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform