The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
SOPHIE
My human mom could no longer care for me and my brother, so we were brought to The Animal League. At 15 years old, it is hard to adapt to change. Granted, The Animal League is a wonderful place with kind volunteers. However, “there is no place like home.” So, I’m adjusting as best I can. I have special medical needs and will need a loving person who will care for me for the remainder of my life. I come with Vet Care Support for Life which will help carry me through the coming years. I am hoping someone will adopt me so that I can once again have a place to call home. Will that someone be you?
SHADOW
What a beauty I am (even if I do say so myself!), and the volunteers at The Animal League will agree. I have sleek black fur with golden eyes that penetrate into yours. Come see my sphynx pose which I am mastering to illustrate how absolutely regal I am. I’m making a shameless plea for head rubs and chin scratches. Throw in some kitty toys like wands or fuzzy balls and I’m yours forever. Will you be THE one who will adopt me into my own home? I certainly would like to meet you! We could share a journey of new beginnings. What do you say? I’m waiting.
SEDONA
Like the famous town known for its peacefulness and beauty, I long for a forever home where calmness reigns. My prior environment was like living in a city: too much of everything - people, activity, noise. It’s overwhelming for this 30-pound adorable girl with big ears. Here at TALGV, I’m finding inner peace. The human friends I’ve made here know that I’ll be their BFF for treats. I love toys, know several commands, and am house-trained. I’m working on my leash manners so we’ll be able to leisurely explore our surroundings together. Are you an Introvert like me, preferring small groups over crowds? Peaceful over hyper? If so, we won’t need much more than each other.
KEHLANI
A year ago, I was fortunate to find what I thought was my Forever Family. Sadly, my owner passed away and now I’m back at TALGV. But despite losing my family and home, I’m an affectionate, playful, and VERY happy three-year-old Weimaraner-mix girl. I have house manners and ask to go outside. I’ve been good with kids but can be shy with some men. While I lived with other dogs of all sizes, small dogs (and cats) look more like toys I’d like to chase. Speaking of toys, I’m passionate about them and treats. Please come meet me and I’ll happily show you why my friends say I’m a beauty with brains to ma
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10+ years and cats 12+ years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Cats $45 (2 for 1, except VCSFL); Dogs $85.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
GIZMO
Male, 2-4 Months old Kitten, Tabby
Gizmo is my name and sharing is my game! My foster family has been so kind to me and my whole family but they think I’m the best boy ever. They call me the milestone kitten because I was the first one of my siblings to make it to the top of the scratching post and the top of a cardboard wall. I do love to play with toy mice, they keep me busy for hours while I tumble around and toss them in the air! I also love to play with my brothers and sister too. Maybe one of those kiddo can come with us when you take me to my new home?
SIMONE
Hi Everyone! I'm Simone, a tiny tabby girl with a shy side. I was found in the desert with my siblings when Paws Patrol came to our rescue. My brother and sister have been adopted. I didn't have a lot of contact with humans until I went to live with my wonderful foster family. They have been so kind and patient with me. It took a little while but now I love being petted, belly rubs are my favorite but don't forget to scratch my cheeks too! I'm still getting used to humans so a quiet home would be best for me, oh, I would really love another kitty for playtime.
Adoption fees for Paws Patrol cats are $75 for a single cat or $125 for a pair. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform.