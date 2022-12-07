The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
TUPELO
I was found under a fifth wheel trailer at night with my sister Manuka. We were brought to The Animal League where a kind foster cared for us until we were ready to be adopted. That time is now! She said that I am wildly expressive. I’m athletic and playful and love to tumble and I’d love to be adopted with a friend. I also love a good cuddle and would be happy to share your lap. Giving us attention would provide you with hours of enjoyment. You do have to watch me though…I’m a “door darter” so beware! If you want a couple of social felines, please come to meet me and my friends!
BO PEEP
My name was changed to Bo Peep when I arrived at The Animal League. I kind of like it! I’m ready for change. I lost my home because my humans were moving across country and couldn’t take me with them. In that home I got along well with children but was shy with strangers. I was known to hide when I arrived in a new place. Once I’m accustomed to my new environment, I warm up and love to cuddle with my person. I like to nap on a cat tower. I’m independent, gentle, and laid back. Please come meet me soon to see if we would be a good match for each other!
KACIE
After following a gentleman most of the way home, I jumped into his car, and we searched for anyone who might know me. After three days he decided TALGV may have better luck. I’m a female Rottweiler mix, approximately 2 years old. There is little known about me, but volunteers say I’m very affectionate, can use a doggy door, sit when told, and probably know even more. It seems I do understand the word “walk,” and even though I’m excited to go, I settle down quickly. In other words…I walk very well!. Since my roommate was adopted recently, now I’m just waiting for YOU to offer ME a forever home with YOU. My answer? YES!!!
GOLDIE
I was really lost when a nice lady found me. Boy, am I ever glad I ended up here! I have a warm place to sleep and lots of nice people who visit and play with me! Did I mention that I like to play? I’ve been told I don’t know much, but what do they expect from a five-month-old girl? I’m looking for a home where I’ll be safe and can learn stuff like sit, stay, and the meaning of “no.” It’s still new to me, but I’m trying – really! Perhaps you can teach me? Do you like to play, too? Then we should meet and get to know one another. I’ll be waiting!
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. The Attic Thrift Store is open Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Adoption fees (kittens under 1 year old are two for one price): cats $45; dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
JASON
Hi! My name is Jason, and I came to Paws Patrol with my three brothers. We were all a little nervous about humans, but I was the first one to decide I loved petting and scratches! I reached my little paws out of the kennel to get attention whenever a human passes by. The Paws Patrol volunteers are very friendly and love giving me attention. They also feed me whenever I'm hungry and, hey, I'm a kitty, so I'm always hungry! I’m ready to find my forever home so I can grow and bond with a kind human who loves me as much as I will them! Please take me home to be your bestie!
MICHAEL
Hey, my name is Michael! Like Jason, I came to Paws Patrol with my brothers. I was a little nervous about humans at first, but I watched my brother, Jason, being petted and he really likes it! So naturally, I wanted to follow his foot-paws and gave it a try. Guess what? I like being petted too! Did I mention I’m also a very handsome brown tabby? My markings are very striking! When I am out of the kennel, I am the first one to try all those fun cat toys. If you’re looking for a playful friend, I’m your cat! Please take me home so you can be my favorite person forever!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform