Meet Lady Gaga

Need a popstar in your life? Look no further! I am Lady Gaga and I want to be the queen of your house! I was rescued by a nice lady and brought to Paws Patrol, where I could be safe. I am the friendliest kitty. I was taken to the vet to get spayed, and they discovered I was pregnant! I made friends with kitties in the shelter and finally went to a foster home to have my five kittens! As you can see, I am a very beautiful kitty. I can’t wait to come home with you and be your best friend! I have now been spayed and my shots are up to date. (115)

Meet Reno

Hi, my name is Reno. I am 5 months old and came from a semi-friendly colony of cats with my two siblings. I am a very soft, handsome gray and white guy with white fur around my neck, kind of like a collar. I also have an adorable brown spot on my chin. What can I say? I’m so handsome! I have decided I like humans and am becoming quite comfortable with my foster parents and living as a house kitty. I am very bonded with my brother, Fallon. Please adopt us together! We would love to find a family in time for Christmas so we can watch It's a Wonderful Life with you! (114)

Due to COVID-19, kittens, 12 months or younger adoption fees are $40, all other cats are $20. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to visit our Fab Felines at our office at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. To help more cats during this pandemic, consider donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform

