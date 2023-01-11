The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
STILTSKIN
Stray. That word conjures up sad times for me and my buddy, Rumple. We were found outside our rescuer’s house. How did we get there? No one knows. What IS known is that at The Animal League I am a handsome grey and white lad with plenty of love to share. I am reserved, watching people come and go. How I wish they would come pet me because I really like that! I’m waiting for my very own human to love forever. When you meet me, you will notice my soft fur coat. My yearning eyes compel you to pet me, and I will respond. If you want a quiet feline companion, I’m yours!
WHIMSEY
Would you like some “whimsey” in your life? If so, I’m your gal! I love all toys. I’m great with a scratching post and won’t scratch your furniture. I’m good with other cats, but not so good with dogs! I like a clean litter box. I love activity and play. But beware: I’m a door-dasher! I love attention and will sit on your lap and sleep with you. I was rescued from a backyard and brought to The Animal League. In my previous home I needed lots of activity. If you want to complete your home with a lively feline, then I’m your gal! I’m waiting here to meet you!
VISTA
My trainers say I’m smart, pick up commands quickly, and walk well on a leash. They’ve also said I’m a bit stubborn, and it takes me a while to make friends. But once I like someone and trust them, I’ll be a loyal companion forever! Perhaps you’re a bit of a loner? Someone who spends a lot of time reading or taking long walks by yourself? Maybe I could keep you company, spend the day near you, and go along on those walks? Oh, you already have a doggie companion? That’s great! I live with a kennel mate and I’d love to have a doggie show me the ropes in my new home as well!
SCOOTER
I used to live with my human parents and three other doggies. Being here at TALGV is new to me and when strange people come in, I’m never quite sure how to react. So I may bark or growl, just to be on the safe side. Thank goodness the volunteers here gave me a second chance or I would not have a lap to jump on, and what would I do then? My former mom wants you to know that I am smart, a good watchdog, and love to play fetch. Although I run the other way if you mention “bath,” she says I’m really okay with water. Are you looking for a snuggle companion? Then come and visit with me.
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10+ years and cats 12+ years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Cats $45 (2 for 1, except VCSFL); Dogs $85.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
QUILL
I'm Quill! I was adopted when I was just a baby boy. I was the cutest white kitten! My family loved me and I loved them. One day they had to move away but I couldn't go with them. So now I'm looking for a new home while I stay with the nice foster from Paws Patrol. I enjoy watching the world from my window, sleeping in my cat tree, having my belly rubbed, and chasing a laser light. I can be really shy until I get to know you, then I'll follow you everywhere! Won’t it be lovely to get to know each other just in time for the holidays?
LIAM
Hello! I am a seven month old sweet, tender-hearted boy who loves to be pet, snoozing on a lap, being cuddled, and playing with my toys. My foster mom says I'm the most polite little gentleman and always let the younger kittens have their kibble before I take my share. I love starting the day on my foster mom's lap as she reads the paper, then I'm off to play with my other foster friends but I always check in to make sure my foster mom is doing ok. I get along with everyone! If you are looking for a best friend or your kitty needs a friend, then I'm your guy!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform