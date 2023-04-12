The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
RUSSET
What an arrival I had at The Animal League! When I first got out of the open carrier, I jumped up high on a shelf! The kind volunteer scruffed me by the neck and put me in a safe place. I bet that’s what my mama used to do to me! However, that was a while ago and I’ve been on my own since then. My rescuer said that I lived in his backyard for a time. I would come and go as I pleased. I do not like other animals so I really should be an only pet. I need the care and affection of my own human(s). Will that be you? Please come meet me!
FEISTY
“Look at those awesome eyes!” That’s what they said when I arrived – and one look and you’ll know they weren’t just “whistlin’ Dixie!” Sometimes they look coppery and sometimes a glowing green. I don’t really live up to my name. I hang out in a soft cubby here but am easily coaxed out and will rub your legs for attention. I like being petted and don’t mind being picked up. I’ve lived in two different homes, and through no fault of my own I find myself looking for a new one now. In my middle age I believe I could be your best companion! Come on by and look into my eyes.
DUCKY
Imagine five growing puppies, already four months old, crammed into a small crate and left at the side of the road. That’s the story of my siblings and me—five well-fed, happy puppies, all in good shape, and so glad to be found! Our breed? Best guess is Lab/Shepherd/Rottie mix, so, yes, we’ll probably become big dogs. You can add friendly, active, and fun-loving dogs, too, because that’s who we are today. We’re learning important puppy lessons, including how to walk on a leash. I’m ready to go home now, so if you have room in your heart and life for a growing pup, could my happy forever home be with you?
FIG NEWTON
Please call me “Figgy.” All my friends do! A guardian angel found me and my two sisters alone on a dirt road. It was a scary place for us six-month-old pups to be. After removing cactus spines from our faces and feet, the kind person brought us to TALGV. I put on a brave face for my sisters. I wanted them to know I felt we were safe and would be cared for now. I’ve been taking classes and am learning all things pups should know: commands, leash walking, manners, etc. I expect to earn my “Good Dog” degree and graduate with honors. I am one smart cookie after all! Let’s meet and become friends. Maybe even…Family?
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10+ years and cats 12+ years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Cats $45 (2 for 1, except VCSFL); Dogs $85.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
DAISY
As a 1-year-old Tabby, I adore snuggling up in a cozy bed with my plush toys. But my life hasn't always been this comfortable. When I was in Sahuarita, though food was abundant, I couldn't find a safe haven to rest my head. As a result, I grew unhappy and took it out on those around me. After much contemplation, I think it's best for me to be the only pet in my new home. The volunteers at Paws Patrol say I'm a little spicy but very sweet. I'm a dainty girl who loves toys. I just want to lounge in a sunspot and be pampered. Will you give me a warm and secure home?
PING
My name is Ping and I'm a quirky gal with a big heart. I went to live with my foster family and they are the best! I enjoy jumping on my foster father's lap for a few pets, playing with my foster feline friends, and spending time with my foster mom and dad when I tuck them in bed at night. They have been patient and kind but they are leaving soon for cooler weather and I don't want to be alone again. My perfect home would have a cat to play with, a bed to lie in, and a human to love me and let me know that I've finally found my forever home.
Adoption fees for Paws Patrol cats are $75 for a single cat or $125 for a pair. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform.