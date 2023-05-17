The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
POP
I’m Pop, as in Snap and Crackle. If you’re too young to know, that’s Rice Krispies. Anyway, I was adopted as a kitten after being found in a shed with my two siblings. I was doing great, living with another cat and a dog. I liked to sleep with the dog. I’m pretty easy-going and not too shy, and still have lots of playtime in my daily schedule. It seems I developed a problem with the new location of my litter box and just couldn’t get past it. Okay, I need to grow up, but I’m only one year old. Anyway, I like brushing, petting and scratching so why not come take a look?
DUSK
I’m not sure how I found myself outside and alone, but a nice lady noticed me and brought me to The Animal League. I must have seen some scary sights while I was on my own, because I’m still very scared. I growl instinctively when anyone looks at me or tries to approach, but here’s a secret. I’m really not threatening! If you come up slowly and talk softly, you can touch me, pet me and brush me. I do seem to get along with other cats. I’m a hefty grey and white guy just looking for someone to love me and help me feel safe. Could that be with you? Let’s find out.
LILLY
Love is something I understand! When I get to know you, I’m a very loving and affectionate gal. I enjoy playing ball, being close to my person and getting a massage. I know “sit,” “shake,” and “stay,” and ask to go out. When it comes to meeting new friends (dogs), I need my human to guide me in my choices. I may get along with most other dogs, but sometimes I’ll meet one and... I don’t. Previously I’ve been fine with children, preferably older ones. Cats of any age...no thank you! People of all ages, I’d love to meet you. Please come by and visit. I can be ready to go in two shakes of a dog’s tail!
LIZBETH
I loved being in a foster home, and I’m so grateful to mom for letting me show how good I can be. I’m friendly and sweet, she said, in the yard barked only when someone walked by the gate, and on walks waited patiently while she visited with neighbors. I didn’t jump on people, never got into things around the house, but I’m strong on leash, so you should be, too. I know “sit,” “wait,” “down,” and can mind a stern “leave it.” On car rides I sat quietly in the back seat. I’ll gladly share more of my story and all my heart with someone who’ll take me home forever. Could that be you?
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10+ years and cats 12+ years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Cats $45 (2 for 1, except VCSFL); Dogs $85.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
BUTTONS
I'm Buttons! My sisters and I weren't doing very well on our own, but now life is like a bowl of kibble! We went to live with our foster family and I love it here. Sometimes, I can be a little shy. I love playing and napping with my sisters, relaxing in a warm sun spot on a lazy spring day. My foster mom says that I'm a laid-back guy and sometimes I give her love bites when she is petting me. That's just because I care for her. There is a little bit of a scar on my eye, but it doesn't bother me and I think it makes me look tough.
GROMMET
My name is Grommet! I'm a super sweet little Tabby girl with big gold eyes. My brother is Buttons. We went to live with our foster family and I love it here. My foster mom says that I may just be the sweetest kitty she has ever met, and she's met lots of kitties! Besides cuddling on your lap, I really enjoy playing. I could make a toy out of anything, but a spring toy is my favorite when I'm not wrestling with my brother or sister. If you're looking for the perfect combination of playfulness and sweetness, I just might be the girl for you! I promise to make you happy every day.
Adoption fees for Paws Patrol cats are $75 for a single cat or $125 for a pair. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform.