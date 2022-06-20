The Animal League of Green Valley
Misty
I’m looking for my third home … and hoping the third time is the charm! Dad was moving and couldn’t take me with him, so here I am at The Animal League. I was a little shy when I arrived here, but now I’m out and about and like attention. Once I warm up to you I’ll approach you and want to be friends. Although I didn’t get along with dogs in a previous home, otherwise I’m pretty easy-going. I’ll sleep anywhere and just ask for a scratching post! Why not come in and introduce yourself to me? Maybe we could be “best friends forever.”
Comet
I am one busy young boy who loves to play. However, I’m well rounded: I will sit in your lap and talk to you while you pet and brush me. I’m not exactly shy, and I love people. I’m a pretty buff color with matching yellow eyes. I have a brother here with me, Saturn, who looks just like me — the best way to tell us apart is by looking at our tails (although we are both Manx, one tail is a little longer). We’d really like to be adopted together since we play so well together. We can keep you entertained with our antics and give you lots of affection!
Benji
Our mom can no longer take care of me and my doggie sister, Otter, so we’re looking for a new home. Both of us have used a doggie door in the past and have been good when left alone in the house. We get along with other animals and also with some kids, but we like our peace and quiet! We like to take a walk here and there, but nothing too strenuous. Like most of us older folks, we have some health issues, but we come with vet care support for life, so no worries there. If you’re looking for two sweet companions to cuddle with, can you come to meet us soon?
Aela
Anyone who’s familiar with military family life knows that you may have to relocate at any time. I shared my home with my bestie (Loki), cats, and a 7-year-old child. Now I’m here with Loki searching for our new home(s). Maybe I’m not leash trained but I don’t pull and I pay attention to my handler. I’m house and crate trained, ask to go out, and know the command “sit." I’ve been very playful with other dogs and protective of children from aggressive animals. On the subject of animals, the “huntress” in me suggests that I avoid small animals (rabbits, hamsters, and the like). My former parent said I’m extremely smart, and “the best.” Like Loki, I’m not crazy about thunderstorms. Loki wants to know if you’ll adopt him too!
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. ATTIC THRIFT STORE is open MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 8 AM to NOON. TALGV SHELTER hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
East
Hello there! Looking for a handsome and friendly tuxedo kitten? Look now, I’m right here! My name is East and I’m a lovely black and white kitten who is all boy. I’m very mischievous and boisterous, and quite the entertainer. I love to purr and will growl when my two sisters try to take my toys or food. Anyone else have sisters in your business? I’m full of kitten energy and love to play. I’m looking for someone who likes to play as much as I do. In return, I’ll show you affection, let you pet me and even hold me. Won’t you make me part of your family? We can have fun together.
Fennel
My name is Fennel. I’m small, mighty, and my fur differs from my litter mates, but I'm still just as lovable. My hair is short. My favorite toys are ones I can chase, especially ones on a string. These toys bring out my inner tiger! I'm a curious guy who likes to explore and be up high. Sometimes I will lie on your shoulders to see what's happening. When you're sitting, I'll climb up and sleep on you. I enjoy hanging out with all my siblings, so I would like to go to a new home with one of them. I should be okay with gentle dogs. Come meet me and let's find out!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul.