The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
DAISY
I was rescued awhile back when I still had my kittens, and we all found homes after coming to The Animal League. I’m older now, but still quite a looker in my own right. I have fascinating coloring; I’m a torbico — somewhere between tortoiseshell, tabby and calico —a combo you don’t see every day! I also have quite a stately bearing (as you can see from my picture) and am even more enchanting in person. I adore having my cheeks scratched. I do need to be an only cat. I’ll bet if you come meet me and spend a little time with me in your lap, you’ll want our relationship to go on forever!
RAINDROP
Why do humans move and leave their pets behind? That’s what happened to my siblings and me. We were abandoned in a vacant house. The next-door neighbor brought us to The Animal League. How thankful we are that he did! We are safe and well-cared for here. And we are the cutest balls of fur! You must come to meet us! A pretty and friendly girl, you will notice my gray and black striped markings. I crave a home of my own where I can display my charms. I am in search of chin scratches, belly rubs, and a bounty of toys. I would love to meet you! I’m ready for a journey of new beginnings.
LILY LU
I’m an almost 8-year-old female Staffie mix who’s basically a happy-go-lucky, people-loving dog! I’ve been good in the house when left alone, have asked to go out, can use a doggie door, and know a couple of commands. I’m affectionate and playful, and as I previously mentioned, I love people but can become possessive of an individual. When it comes to walking on a leash, I do pretty well. I’ll need a strong, knowledgeable handler to keep me on the straight and narrow when meeting other dogs. In fact, I need to be your one and only pet! Don’t worry; as your loving, faithful companion, I’ll be all you’ll ever need!
SODA POP
Have you ever wondered what your family canine member is dreaming about? Do you know what my dream is? Yes, you guessed it! My very own forever home. I was lucky to be chosen to come to TALGV from PACC. That makes me feel very special! Although I was shy at first, it didn't take me long to settle in, and now I enjoy sharing my room with a great roommate. I know “sit,” and when dressed in my harness, I walk pretty well on a leash. I’m a friendly, affectionate young Staffie mix girl, who really wants her dream to come true. Please just “pop” in for a visit! Who knows, maybe both our dreams can come true.
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10+ years and cats 12+ years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Cats $45 (2 for 1, except VCSFL); Dogs $85.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
RINGO
My name is Ringo. I was just a kid living on the streets of Tucson when a friend of felines coaxed me into a trap with some delicious food. I was brought to Paws Patrol to begin a new life as a domesticated kitty. I'm still a little bit shy and just need a little time to be sure of my surroundings. I am a very handsome boy with a sleek black coat and sweet and shining eyes of green. Wanna know a secret? I love cats, I mean love them! I really need a cat, or two, to play with and help me through my shyness. I bet your kitty would love me too!
ZUZU
I'm a 3-year-old tabby. My feline friends and I were living in an abandoned building that was going to be torn down. We didn't have any place to go and that's when Paws Patrol came to our rescue! Now I live in Green Valley and have discovered that the lush life is for me. My favorite thing to do is nap and gently wake up for treats. It would be nice to have another kitty around because I can be a little shy and it would help me feel more secure. If you're looking for a sweet girl to spoil and enjoy naps with on a lazy afternoon, please come visit me soon.
Adoption fees for Paws Patrol cats are $75 for a single cat or $125 for a pair. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform.