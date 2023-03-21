The Animal League of Green Valley
MACNAB
What a beginning to life! My mama was found near Nogales, Arizona, and taken to a kind lady’s home. During the night mama gave birth to me and my brother. The kind rescuer brought us all to The Animal League where we all were well cared for. Our mama has been adopted, and now my brother, MacIntosh, and I are waiting for our very own home. We are a bonded pair who play, eat, and sleep together—the best of friends who need to stay together! Although we have some special medical needs, we are ready to delight our own human(s). Will you please be that special someone to love us?
MACINTOSH
What a beginning to life! My mama was found near Nogales, Arizona, and taken to a kind lady’s home. That night mama gave birth to me and my siblings. The kind rescuer brought us all here where we are being loved and well cared for. Our mama has been adopted, and now my sister, MacNab, and I are waiting for our very own home. We are a bonded pair who play, eat, and sleep together—the best of friends who need to stay together! Although we have some special medical needs, we are ready to delight our own human(s). Won’t you please be that special someone to love us?
CASH
My name may be CASH, but I’m worth my 64 pounds in GOLD. Don’t let my initial shyness fool you. Once I decide you’re my friend (having treats is a good start), I’m ready to play! My breed is known for being exceptionally smart, active and eager to please. It’s why we work with the military. I’m a very friendly three-year-old boy who loves people and is good with other dogs. Due to my size though, I may be too much for young children. Are you part of an active family who can provide the time and energy I need to be the best boy ever? If so, I will be priceless!
FINN
I was found with string rope as a collar and, although naturally small for my breed, I was way too thin. So, you’ll understand why I love mealtime at TALGV. With this great food, I’m already gaining weight! I have a comfy bed, too, and go on walks with new friends who compliment my sweet face, friendly disposition, and the gentle way I give and receive affection. The kind people who found me said I played well with kids, cats, and dogs, but was not good with chickens and goats. Okay, but unless you have livestock, we could be a great match. I’m a four-year-old Boxer/Staffie mix male who’s been hungry and scared, but now my life gets better every day. Could my best days be with you?
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10+ years and cats 12+ years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Cats $45 (2 for 1, except VCSFL); Dogs $85.
Paws Patrol Kitties
PING
My name is Ping and I'm a quirky gal with a big heart. I went to live with my foster family and they are the best! I enjoy jumping on my foster father's lap for a few pets, playing with my foster feline friends, and spending time with my foster mom and dad when I tuck them in bed at night. They have been patient and kind but they are leaving soon for cooler weather and I don't want to be alone again. My perfect home would have a cat to play with, a bed to lay in, and a human to love me and let me know that I've finally found my forever home.
VAIL
Hi folks! My name is Vail and I'm about 2 years old. I was recently adopted but sadly, I had to leave because the resident cat and I couldn't get along. I'm a beautiful tuxedo with long white whiskers and mesmerizing eyes. My fur is very soft and I love to be pet. I really enjoy being around people once I have time to get used to my surroundings. My new foster family is showing me it's OK to be pampered and you know what? I like it! My wish is to find my forever home someday soon. I will show you how much I appreciate you by rubbing against your leg, hands, and face.
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $65. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donate at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform