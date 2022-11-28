The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
PESO
I’m a member of the currency kitten litter, and I’m one handsome fellow. I was found under a barbeque grill and brought to The Animal League. How thankful I am! The volunteers have attended to my every need so that I’m a happy, playful lad just waiting for my own human(s) to love. For several months I had that experience, but one member of the family developed allergies so they returned me. Did I mention I love to play? Just give me a ball to bat or hold a string toy and I’m yours! After playtime, I like to nap on your lap. Please come meet me and see how I could enrich your life!
MAMA
At first glance at my slight frame, you would never know that I love to eat. My rescuers said that I “ruled the roost with other cats over food issues.” Why? There were nine of us abandoned outdoors left to fend for ourselves when our people moved. Neighbors couldn’t keep us all, so they brought some of us to The Animal League. Thankfully, I now have the necessities of food and shelter. However, the one essential thing missing is my own home where my human(s) will love and care for me. I like to be petted. I have lived with other cats and dogs. I’m a friendly one-year-old and would love to meet you!
ARIES
I’m a 6-year-old, 66-pound female heeler mix who’s good in the house, and I can use a doggie door or ask to go out. I’m leash trained and know the commands “sit,” “lay,” “heel,” and a couple of others. I’m not a fussy eater, but I am allergic to anything containing chicken or grain (fortunately there are several good food brands available). I do get along with women, but I really love men. What I don’t like are other animals, so I definitely need to be your one and ONLY. If you are a person who would be content sharing your home with only one pet in your life, I hope it will be me!
HARLEY
My foster mom thinks I’m a great dog, and it’s not just because I lavish her with love, it’s because I’m a great house guest. I love walking, getting lots of affection, sunbathing, playing fetch, and being around people (definitely not dogs). I understand “go for a ride/walk,” and walk very well on a leash or I could run by your side. I’m strong so I’ll need someone who can control me. I ask to go potty and know commands like: “sit,” “wait,” and “leave it.” I don’t like being left alone and can get a little anxious, but not destructive. I’m seven years old and weigh 74 pounds. You and I should meet soon.
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. The Attic Thrift Store is open Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Adoption fees (kittens under 1 year old are two for one price): cats $45; dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
NALA
Happy Holidays! My name is Nala and I'm a 2-year-old girl who already has 3 litters! Paws Patrol has made certain those days are behind me now. Since all the little rascals have moved out, it's mommy time! I am gentle, affectionate, and have the softest, most unusual pattern coat. My foster mom says I'm sweet, sweet, sweet! I love to have my belly rubbed, to cuddle, and spend time with someone kind. Everyone wants to have a home to call their own and I’m no different. As we head into the holiday season, maybe I could spend time with you and your family? Then we can start the new year together!
ELI
My name is Eli! I am a handsome 3-year-old boy who loves to be loved. I'm very well-mannered and will wait until my foster mom says "good morning" to start my day. I have the gift of gab and will sit on your lap and have a good chat. I love people and have a little bit of a jealous heart so please let me be your one and only kitty. Sometimes I get so happy that I give love nibbles. My foster mom has taught me to walk on a leash! I'm not a brave guy so please stay close to home in case something scares me. Please meet me and let’s walk together!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform