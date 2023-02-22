The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
BELMONT
My sister and I were found by a kind person when we were just kittens. Our mom was injured and limping along with us down the road, and we were all brought to The Animal League. I’m the shy type. But when you can catch me, you can pet me and hold me. I’m just very scared. The volunteers here are working to teach me that humans can be trusted. I do enjoy playing with the other kittens in my room and spend most of my time with them out in the open. I also like to stand by the door watching what’s happening in the hallway. Can I come play at your house?
CUTIE
When mom died, my whole feline family of eleven had to find new digs. Luckily, we were brought to The Animal League. We all get along together and enjoy human companionship. I’m really looking for someone to pay attention to me and will usually follow the volunteers around the room so they will give it to me. I love laps, playing and petting, and will rub your face and purr for you. My long-haired coat is gorgeous and my personality is sparkling! I do have an eye condition that hampers my vision in one eye, but otherwise it doesn’t seem to bother me right now and doesn’t require any treatment. Won’t you come meet me?
BEBE
My friend Chubbs and I were brought to TALGV after being left to our own devices for some time. I’m real friendly with people. I’m also young and energetic, but I don’t know very much. Apparently, there is more to being a dog than playing with each other! TALGV folks have started to teach me a few basics, but they say I still need to find someone with a firm but loving hand to teach me what I need to know to be a well-behaved companion in someone’s home. That’s a nice word, “home,” and I am willing to try real hard to have one of my own! Is there room for me in yours?
IZZY
Have you ever felt like the new kid in school? Everyone’s a stranger, routines, noises, and even my bed is different. My prior life was with a family for six months, but their other dog and I started to not get along. They felt I’d be a better fit with a different family, one I could find with the help of my TALGV friends. Thankfully, the volunteers are allowing me the time to show them who I am (besides a beautiful one-year-old, 40-pound shepherd mix). So far? I like toys, playing fetch, and going on walks with my volunteer friends. Maybe you and I can be friends, too. Let’s meet and find out!
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10+ years and cats 12+ years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Cats $45 (2 for 1, except VCSFL); Dogs $85.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
MARINA
I'm a shy girl with a shiny black coat and sea-green eyes. Last year, I was adopted with my best friend and we were happy and doing well. It takes me a little bit to trust and my adopter didn't give me much of a chance before returning me, but she kept my best friend. The volunteers have earned my trust and I get so excited when they visit! I enjoy treats, being brushed, watching bird videos, and more. I'm a healthy girl and am FELV+. There is no cure for FELV but I can live my best life with regular vet visits, a healthy balanced diet, stress-free days and stating indoors.
VAIL
Hi folks! My name is Vail and I'm about 2 years old. I was recently adopted but sadly, I had to leave because the resident cat and I couldn't get along. I'm a beautiful tuxedo with long white whiskers and mesmerizing eyes. My fur is very soft and I love to be petted. I really enjoy being around people once I have time to get used to my surroundings. My new foster family is showing me it's OK to be pampered and you know what? I like it! My wish is to find my forever home someday soon. I will show you how much I appreciate you by rubbing against your leg, hands, and face.
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $65. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donate at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform