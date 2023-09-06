The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
FRIEND
Have you heard the theme song to the TV show, “The Golden Girls?” Sing along with me: “Thank you for being my friend. Travel down the road and back again. Your heart is true, you’re a pal and a confidante.” If you come meet me at The Animal League, we could become friends! We all need companionship and that’s what I’m offering. Of course, as a calico, it may come with an attitude that will spice up your life! What fun! I’m the mama of the Friend Litter who are all doing well on their own. So, I’m ready for my own home where I can be a friend to YOU! Please come meet me!
CHANTILLY
I am a one-year-old mama to the “Lace Litter.” I gave birth in an outside garden in Nogales, AZ. Only one of my kittens survived. We two were brought to The Animal League to be cared for. We have many volunteers showering us with caring attention, and we do so appreciate it! Due to my recent trauma as a stray parent, I’m somewhat hesitant to welcome strangers into my life. However, the kind TALGV volunteers are helping to bring me out of my shell. I long for a loving home where I’ll be cared for. No more outside gardens for me! Won’t you please come meet me? I’m a lovely, sleek black and white lady.
LIBERTY
On the 4th of July morning two ladies taking a walk heard the soft whimpering of my puppies. Thank goodness they found us! I’d given birth very recently and somehow managed to cover my newborns with leaves to protect them. Our rescuers brought us here where we discovered the difference water, food, love, and attention can make. Volunteers say I’ve been a wonderful mom as well as a good-natured, easy-going companion to people. I’m happy to sit and watch them do chores and love my frequent walks. (I’ve learned to knock on my door to ask to go out.) Please come for a visit. When we meet, we might find we’ll be happy together forever!
CINDY
I wouldn’t say my pups and I could be considered special delivery, but we did arrive in a crate left outside TALGV, and we are special. At least that’s how we’ve been treated. My youngsters have been adopted, so now there’s me! I can’t wait to find my own forever home. I’m a 2-year-old Rottweiler and since I’ve had my last litter, I’m ready to enjoy the next stage of my life. I enjoy walks with the volunteers and not to brag, I’m pretty good! You might say I’m a mystery since nothing is known about my personal life. If you’re someone who enjoys mysteries, just think of the fun we can share solving mine!
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10 years and cats 12 years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Dogs $85; Cats $45 (kittens 2 for $45).
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
POSADA
I was found with three cactus needles in my eye. Thankfully Paws Patrol took me to a doctor to get them out. Now after a month, my eye is almost healed. I’m a tiny cat that’s a little frisky around other cats. But I might do well with the right kitty since being neutered! I also like being with humans. I love food, being brushed and petted. I’ll do best in a quiet home with someone to give me lots of space and attention. I probably won’t do well with dogs but am willing to try living with another kitty or older child. If you think I’m a match for you, please come see me.
MOTHER THERESA
MT for short. I'm 8 years old, sweet, shy and a beauty. Some say I look worried but the truth is I'm wondering what my future holds. I'm gentle and affectionate. I love to be pet, brushed, and having my ears and chin scratched! I can be a bit timid at first, once I get to know you, I'll be a loyal companion. I enjoy a quiet environment and would shine in the care of a patient and loving friend who could help me come into my own. I'm a laid-back girl who enjoys lounging in sunny spots. If you are looking for a beauty to brighten your home, you’ve just found your match!
Adoption fees for Paws Patrol cats are $75 for a single cat or $125 for a pair. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform.