The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
Liam
My litter mate Lily and I were adopted by a couple who loved us dearly but sadly had to relinquish us because of their allergies. Here’s what they said about me! I’m an affectionate purr-boy who loves balls and soft toys. I like to perch in windows and play with Lily. At times I may get excited playing with you and may nip to let you know that I’ve had enough. Lily and I like to sleep near each other. Since we were the only pets in the house, I’m not sure whether we would be good sharing our attention with another pet. Children are another unknown. Please come meet us! We are an adorable pair!
Daniel
Being abandoned in an apartment with my feline companion, Thumper, was very traumatic for me! Fortunately, someone found us and brought us to TALGV. I am a handsome, sweet, 8-year-old guy who just wants my own human to love on. I’m a great companion. I respond to petting with an “elevator butt.” I’m gentle and tolerant with children, but I don’t know how I’d react to dogs. Seriously, I just want my own loving home where my quiet, laid-back demeanor can be appreciated. I promise to be a great companion to you! Won’t you come meet me, pet me, and see how much I could love you?
Otter
Benji and I came to TALGV because our mom can no longer take care of us. Now we are looking for a new home where we can stay together. Both of us have been good when left alone in the house. We get along with other animals and also with some kids, but we also enjoy our peace and quiet! We like to take a walk here and there, but nothing too strenuous. Like most of us older folks, we do have some health issues, but we come with vet care support for life, so no worries there. If you are looking for two sweet companions to cuddle with, please come to meet us soon.
Rascal Flatts
Did you know the word “rascal” is an affectionate term usually used to describe a mischievous child (puppy)? Being a rascal isn’t a bad thing … it’s just a “puppy” thing. My previous owner found me to be more of a challenge than anticipated. She’s sad, but believes I’ll be better off in a home where I can get the training I need. She says I’m a smart, enthusiastic, very affectionate dog who loves people, is a great snuggler, and plays quite well with other dogs. I’m crate trained (sleep in my kennel), but not quite house trained. I’m really a “good” boy, who just needs some time, patience, and training to become a “great” boy, but to accomplish that… I need you!
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. Our ATTIC THRIFT STORE is open MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 8 AM to NOON. Facemasks are requested if you have not been vaccinated. TALGV SHELTER HOURS are 10 AM to 2 PM, DAILY. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
OTHER WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
Missy
Hello new friends! My name is Missy, and I am a sweet but shy girl. I am currently in a foster home and my family notice I would really prefer a home with a lady and other cats over men and dogs. I have a beautiful coat that’s silky soft; I do so love it when you pet it! My calico colors make for a unique pattern. I think I'd like a calm, quiet home. I promise with a little time and loving patience, I will be a wonderful addition to your home! If you’re interested in meeting me, contact Paws Patrol and we can see if we are a good fit for one another.
Eno
Hey, Eno here! I was rescued by a gracious lady in Nogales. I'm sure she saved me from being hit by a car and boy, am I grateful! Plus, being outside in this heat is no joke! When you first look at me, you notice I am Siamese coloring with a creamy ivory coat with dark brown accents with artic blue eyes. Don't you love my dreamy blue eyes? I’m very friendly and love to socialize. I also love to give, and I’ll return your affection! Come in and see me at Paws Patrol. I’m ready to find my forever home that will love and pamper me like the fine feline I am!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform