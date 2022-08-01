The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
Countess
When mom was evicted from her home she was left homeless — and so were her cats including me and my siblings. Luckily for us cats a very nice man came to our rescue and cared for us until he could find new homes for us. Some of my siblings found new homes through him, but my sister Duchess and I were brought to The Animal League. Dad says I’m a little shy but will warm up quickly. I’m quiet and gentle and I liked to play with my sister. Like most cats, I don’t like loud noises. If I could wish for anything, I’d wish for a quiet home together with you. Are you game?
Willow
As a kitten I was brought to The Animal League by a woman who was moving and couldn’t keep me. Within a few months I was adopted, along with Maya, by a couple. For years we were loved and pampered. When the security of that home ended, the gentleman brought Maya and me here. About me, he said, “Willow is a wonderful cat who likes to snuggle and purr. She usually sleeps on the bed with me. She needs a peaceful, loving home.” How I wish for that! At 14 years young, I come with Vet Care Support for Life. Will you be THE one to welcome me (and maybe Maya) into your heart and home?
Cinnamon
I was wandering around the UofA research center one day doing some research of my own: mainly for food, shelter, and some company! Lucky for me, a nice officer took me to TALGV where I get all of the above, plus more. I am a young heeler mix lady who enjoys belly rubs as much as I do running and playing. The people here say that I’m very sweet and also athletic. I enjoy going out for long walks, and I’d love to live with someone who would like an enthusiastic buddy to join when they are out and about. Please call and make an appointment to see me soon. I’ll be waiting!
Sancho
I’m a one-year-old Staffie mix boy who’s considered a “young adult” in the canine world. I’m an affectionate, energetic boy who enjoys being around people. I love a good game of fetch and for a treat I’ll even return the ball to you. I’m learning how to walk on a loose leash, an ongoing process, but sometimes I have to be reminded that my leash isn’t a toy. I’m quick to learn and I “sit” beautifully. It’s been previously mentioned that I also know other commands and enjoy car rides. If you could be the someone who understands me and will continue to give me direction, I could be forever happy being your faithful companion.
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Road. ATTIC THRIFT STORE is open MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 8 AM to NOON. Facemasks are requested. TALGV SHELTER hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
Lovebug
My name is Lovebug, but recently I was having trouble living up to my name. After being with my family for eight years, I find myself back at Paws Patrol and looking for a new home. At first, I was very sad and confused — and frankly, a little grumpy — but the nice people at the shelter let me out of the kennel and I’m so much happier — after all, I’ve spent my whole life in a home! I’m a big girl and need some space, and love! Even though I’m happier now, I sure would like to be back in a proper home with people who adore me! Won’t you let me be your Lovebug?
Russell
Hi! My name is Russell and I am a very handsome guy, I must admit. Look at my long orange hair! It flows and is majestic! I’m the Fabio of kitties! I originally came from a colony of cats being taken care of by a wonderful human. She was getting older and couldn’t take care of all of us. I wanted to be a house cat because I really love people and all the comforts of home. The nice people at Paws Patrol found me a home right away, but sadly, my people are moving overseas, and I can’t go with them. Won’t you consider becoming my true forever home? I just want to belong…
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform