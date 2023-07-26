The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
BUGS
Mom had her hands full with seven of us kittens! I learned early to take what I was given, and when I went into a foster home with one of my brothers, I enjoyed a little more attention. My foster mom says I’m a “live wire” who lives to play. I especially like to leap and jump and be up high, even on your shoulders. I will call for you to look at me, pet me, and pick me up. I’m a little shy with new people but warm up quickly with a gentle touch. My coat is an interesting combination of colors, and I have one orange dot on my head just like mom.
YOGI
Mom had her hands full with seven of us kittens! Seems like I got the short end of the stick and didn’t eat well or get lots of attention from her. The foster parents who cared for me gave me extra TLC and got me healthy. Now I’m a happy, easy-going boy who loves petting—I’ll roll over on my back and purr to show my appreciation. I like being around people and am not too shy. My coat is a fluffy buff color and is very soft. I like playing but will always take a break if affection is offered. I have clean habits and am a good eater. Come see if we click!
STAR BABY
I’m a sweet, friendly, and affectionate Schnauzer mix. If there was a show “Dancing with the Dogs,” I could be a contestant! I can walk, jump, twirl, and dance on my hind legs… alone or with a partner. I understand “sit,” “let’s go,” “no,” and “car.” I’m potty trained (to doggy door) and crate trained (sleeps in at night). I’ll need a wall at least five feet high and some basic training to teach/correct behaviors, like jumping. I don’t know about cats, but I get along with other dogs and would probably do well in a family with a dog. After we meet and I’ve danced my way into your heart, let’s waltz straight home!
FRECKLES
With ears like mine, one MUST have a sense of humor. I’ve heard I remind people of an old TV show: The Flying Nun. I can’t fly, but I DO have lots of love to give — especially if you can provide me what puppies require: exercise, training, socialization, etc. If you have other playful dogs and even cats, all the better! I may grow into my oversized ears, or maybe not. Seriously, have you ever seen such a cute guy? Aside from the other available dogs at TALGV, I mean — LOL! Maybe you’ll find room in your home and heart for me and my ears? Call for an appointment to meet me soon!
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10 years and cats 12 years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Dogs $85; Cats $45 (kittens 2 for $45).
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
GABBANA
Hi, I'm Gabbana. Recognize my name? It's because my sisters and I are stunningly beautiful kittens so our foster parents named us Coco, Gabbana, and Chanel. Once we came to our foster home, we developed our different characters. I was the hider but once my sisters were adopted I came into my own! I'm energetic, love to play with balls and feathers and happy to come up on the bed, but tentative at first and needed extra time to build trust. I’m looking for a forever home of my own with a family who will love me as much as I will love them.
FRENCHIE
I’m a boy who loves to play. One of my favorite things to do is hide somewhere and then leap out when one of my sisters walks by. They are so funny when they’re startled! I’m one of five siblings who were born in Amado and brought to Paws Patrol. Now we are all big and longing for a forever home. I am good with other cats and dogs. I sure would love to be adopted along with one of my sisters so I can keep on jumping out at her when she least expects it. Just fill out the application and before you know it, I’ll be yours!
Adoption fees for Paws Patrol cats are $75 for a single cat or $125 for a pair. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform.