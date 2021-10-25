THE ANIMAL LEAGUE OF GREEN VALLEY
520-625-3170
GOLDIE
When you’re born blind, you learn to navigate the world pretty well despite that handicap (it also makes you REALLY love laps and sweet talk for their comfort and security!). I was born in a feral colony and a wonderful woman took me in until her physical limitations precluded her caring for me. She said I liked to play with rattle toys and enjoyed walking on a leash outdoors twice a day. But my main joy in life is just being with you (be careful though as I really stick close, so be sure not to step on me!). As a 1-year-old guy, I know I’ll make a loving, lifelong companion, so why not yours?
TOSTITO
When you’re just a kitten (well, a teenager now), it’s not surprising that my person said, “She loves toothbrushes, things to climb, sleeps on a bed, in the bathroom sink, or under the kitchen table, and is very comfortable around dogs (a Jack Russell and Rhodesian Ridgeback) and another older cat.” OK, the cat wasn’t crazy about ME, but you can’t win ‘em all! So, their loss will be your gain when you let me capture your heart. I’m the best variety of cat (in my humble opinion) – a classic brown tabby – so surprise yourself with how much happier and full your life will be with me in it! You’ll never regret it – guaranteed!
BONES
I’m a three-year-old, easy-going, Shepherd/Lab mix male. I know the commands “sit,” “shake,” and “down,” but I could use a refresher course to reinforce and continue my education. Structure, discipline and the magic words “leave it” will be of great assistance during my training, because there are so many wonderful distractions out there. I ask to go out, love to play fetch, and in vehicles I make an excellent traveling companion. I must admit I don’t like cats. I may play a little rough when excited, but under your guidance I’ll learn to settle down. Please come and meet me, and if you can throw in a good helping of love, I’m yours!
STELLA
I’m an exuberant, 2-year-old female Staffie mix. I’m a lucky girl to have been brought to TALGV after my owner passed away. I have a sweet disposition with people, and I enjoy giving and receiving affection. Since I don't get along with other dogs, I should be an only dog, and I need a strong person who can guide me in the right direction. I can use a doggie door and walk well on a leash, and there’s probably so much more I can do. Time will tell! The best way to learn of my accomplishments is to take me into your home and find out yourself. Please say you’re willing… because I’m ready to go!
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. Attic Thrift Store is open Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face masks are requested if you have not been vaccinated. TALGV shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily. Intakes and adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
Other ways to help our dogs and cats: *Donated items: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the first Sunday of each month only. Limit to three boxes or three paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals.
PAWS PATROL
520-207-4024
ZeZe
Hi! I’m ZeZe. I was living outside and was fed by a nice man while I was pregnant with my first litter. Only one of my babies lived long enough for the man to notice, but sadly she disappeared. When the man realized months later that I was going to have more babies, he called Paws Patrol. They trapped me the next day and had five beautiful kittens the day after! While there’s not a mean bone in my body, it’s been hard for me to warm up to people. I need another nice human who will rub under my chin and scratch behind my ears. All I need is love and a little time.
Diamond
My name is Diamond because of the white patch in the center of my back. I spent the first two years of my life trying to survive near a horse barn near Madera Canyon. I managed to increase the area's population with lots of little black and white kittens until I started visiting a yard whose human volunteered at Paws Patrol. Before I knew it, I was trapped and fed and cared for medically. Turns out I really like humans. Being safe and loved is great! I adore chin and head rubs. Give me a full body rub, and I’ll roll right over and purr and purr. All I need now is a forever home.
Due to COVID-19, kittens, 12 months or younger adoption fees are $40, all other cats are $20. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to visit our Fab Felines at our office at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, a half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. To help more cats during this pandemic, consider donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform