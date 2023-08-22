The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
ADELITA
I learned the hard way what a cold shoulder is: my family moved and just left me outside. Rude! I lived on the porch for a couple of weeks and was getting overheated. Finally someone brought me to safety. I’m ready for a new home where I will never experience that again! I’m very sweet and like to hide my nose in my paws. I enjoy petting and right now I hang out on a cat tree and take lots of naps there. My coat is a pretty grey with white. If you will come meet me, we can get acquainted and find out if we’re simpatico. I’m betting you’ll love me at first sight.
WIGGLES
Admittedly, I am not living up to my cartoon character name, Wiggles. I’m a tortoiseshell cat. Humans who love us refer to us as “the divas of the cat world who like things done our way and are quick-tempered when we’re crossed.” That pretty much describes me! I lived my life as an outdoor cat in Tumacacori until I had my seven kittens at the end of a lady’s porch. She brought me and my kittens (the "cartoon litter") to The Animal League where we are being cared for. If you are kind and patient with me, I bet I would settle down to enjoy your companionship. Wanna give it a try?
BUDDY
I was adopted shortly after arriving at TALGV as a puppy and went to live with another dog where I guess I was too playful. Since I lived mostly outdoors, I didn’t get much attention or training which are vital to all dogs. When I returned to TALGV, I was confused, shy, and even a little scared, but my volunteer friends are helping me adjust. My friends noticed I’m a very good boy who would love to live up to my name and become part of a loving family. Are you looking for a Buddy? Please come meet me and if you think we could be a good match, I’ll be forever devoted to you.
OPAL
I’m an almost 2-year-old, Staffie-mix female. I’m a little bit timid and shy with people until I get to know them, then you’ll see what an affectionate girl I am. While in foster care I slept in my crate at night (and when needed) and I almost always asked to go out. I know how to “sit,” and I walk fairly well. I’ll need someone to teach me the rest of the commands and work on my leash training. I was wondering, would YOU be interested? On a personal note, I’m still young and might benefit from additional “puppy training.” I enjoy playing fetch, chasing lizards and snuggling with my person. Want to snuggle?
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10 years and cats 12 years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Dogs $85; Cats $45 (kittens 2 for $45).
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
PIXIE
My name is Pixie and I'm almost four years old. A few years ago, I was adopted and thought I found my forever home. Then my mom started not feeling well and was unable to keep me. Now I am back at Paws Patrol. As you can see from my photo, I'm a chunk! A little extra play time would help but please don't forget to give me a few treats! I'm a friendly girl with lots of personality! I'm smart and even know a few tricks! I enjoy attention and being petted. Some kitties are lap cats, but I prefer to sit close to you and will follow you from room to room.
RINGO
My name is Ringo. I was just a kid living on the streets of Tucson when a friend of felines coaxed me into a trap with some delicious food. I was brought to Paws Patrol to begin a new life as a domesticated kitty. I'm still a little bit shy and just need a little time to be sure of my surroundings. I am a very handsome boy with a sleek black coat and sweet and shining eyes of green. Wanna know a secret? I love cats, I mean love them! I really need a cat, or two, to play with and help me through my shyness. I bet your kitty would love me too!
Adoption fees for Paws Patrol cats are $75 for a single cat or $125 for a pair. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform.