The Animal League of Green Valley
BASIL
Would you like to meet the sweetest cat that has the softest fur? Well, here I am! I gave birth to my kittens at a kind woman’s apartment in Rio Rico. Since she couldn’t care for us, she brought us into The Animal League. How thankful I am that she did! I am petite and friendly. I was a very protective mother, but now I’m focusing on a home of my own. Could that be yours? I’m just waiting at the door to meet you. Although I may be napping, please speak to me and pet me, and I will respond with cuddles and cuteness. I would love to be yours. So, come on in!
PILGRIM
I am a petite young lady with golden eyes that just beg for a home. My kittens and I were brought to The Animal League by a woman who found us but couldn’t keep us. (You’ve heard that story before, I’m sure.) A very kind deed she did for us because we are all being very well cared for. My kittens are going into their own homes, and I am longing for my own. I have a lovely orange fur coat with striped legs and tail. The volunteers think I’m a beauty! I’m somewhat shy, but I enjoy their attention. I like to be petted. Won’t you please come meet me? We could be friends!
SPOTS
I’m a male Heeler/Staffie mix who’s approximately four years old. I’m on the lookout for my “forever home” and believe me, I’m ready! You might be interested in knowing that I have a good disposition and according to a walking companion, I “walk like a dream” and sometimes I'll sit when asked. Recently my friend, a volunteer, introduced me to the play yard, and I enjoyed romping around and participating in a game of fetch. My foot deformity, due to a past injury, is of no medical concern and doesn’t interfere with my activities. I DO love to see humans happy! As I mentioned, I’m ready to go home! Are you ready to take me?
TANK
Nubia and I have been together since we were born. Although we are siblings, I am almost twice her size and have always made sure she was okay. You know: protect her from strangers, snuggle at night, and play with her. But it doesn’t mean that we don’t like to snuggle with our people. It just takes the two of us a bit to warm up, especially with all the back and forth recently. But as everyone here can tell you, if you give us a little space when you first arrive, I will check you out and soon Nubia and I will be your best friends. Best Friends Forever, if you ask our preference!
Paws Patrol Kitties
ELI
I’m Eli! I am a handsome 3-year-old who loves to be loved. I'm very well-mannered and will wait until my foster mom says "good morning" to start my day. I have the gift of gab and will sit on your lap and have a good chat. Sometimes I get so happy that I give love nibbles, this means that I am glad to be with you. My foster mom has taught me to walk on a leash! I'm not a brave guy so please stay close to home in case something scares me. In the past I have had a UTI so my foster mom gives me special treats that keep me happy and healthy.
OREO
Hiya! My name is Oreo and I was found in the Mesquite Heights area of Green Valley. I’m so lucky a kind friend of a feline brought me to Paws Patrol. It’s rough out there on your own! Once at the shelter, everyone here thinks that I am a sweet, gentle 2-year-old boy and I admit I love the attention! So much so, I’d prefer not to share it with another household animal. I don’t do well with other cats or dogs. I like hogging your attention! I'm pretty sure I had a family but can't find them anywhere. We looked long and hard. Maybe you could make room for me in yours?
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30.