The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
LOVE POTION
When you hear my name, do you sing the song “Love Potion No. 9?” Some of The Animal League volunteers do. My history is somewhat of a mystery. What IS known is that I’m a handsome, sleek black feline with distinctive white whiskers. I have “personality-plus.” You may become infatuated with my “talking” and my magical friendliness. My feline companion and I were brought to The Animal League by a woman who saw us near her house. We were most grateful to go to her. My greatest wish is to have a home of my own. Please come meet me to see if you and I could become best friends!
CALLIE
I’m a shy middle-aged girl who is a little scared right now, but the volunteers here are making progress with me. I like petting and have gotten along with dogs in the past, so I do have my good points! I also have a beautiful torbie coat with patterns of both tortoiseshell and tabby along with bright yellow eyes. I’m gentle and independent. I found myself here because a family member was allergic to me. I would dearly love to find someone willing to help me trust again and reveal my happy side. Would you be willing to give it a try? I promise to do my best!
MAJOR
You already know that my name, for certain humans, is a title that deserves a salute. I don’t expect anyone to salute me, but in my imagination, people look like they may want to. Don’t worry, a friendly smile will do the job! I have probably had some basic education in the past because I’m polite and well-behaved. I’ve already demonstrated how well I sit (when told), walk on a leash and use the doggy door. I’m an approximately 2-year-old German Shepherd, and since I’m a big boy (87 lbs.), I’ll probably need a strong handler. I admit I’m a softy who’ll sit and casually lean into you to get affection and use my paw to hug your leg. Sound good to you? Then let’s go home and start our lives together!
POLAR
I am an ice-white, medium-sized, Shepherd-mix boy. Somehow, at just six months old, I wound up alone on Old Nogales Highway. Perhaps I was turned out after my itty-bitty puppy cuteness ended, or perhaps my former home didn’t provide me with safe containment. I’m not sure, but it was the grace of a kind two-legger who brought me here for a “do over.” I know that with your love and training in basic commands, my puppy ways could be “shepherded” into a perfect-mannered companion. I love people and other dogs, but I don’t like those things that meow. So, if you have a meow-free home, I’m your guy. C’mon, we got this!
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10+ years and cats 12+ years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Cats $45 (2 for 1, except VCSFL); Dogs $85.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
MARINA
I'm a shy girl with a shiny black coat and sea green eyes. Last year, I was adopted with my best friend, and we were happy and doing well. It takes me a little bit to trust, and my adopter didn't give me much of a chance before returning me, but she kept my best friend. I was a very sad girl. The volunteers at Paws Patrol have earned my trust and I get so excited when they come to visit! I enjoy treats, being brushed, watching bird videos, sun bathing, and having my back scratched. I'm a healthy girl and am FELV+ so I should be an only kitty or with another FELV+ feline.
STERLING
My name is Sterling and I was adopted, treated like a little prince, and was living the life! Then one day my person wasn't able to care for me any longer, so I was brought back to Paws Patrol. I went to live with my foster mom. She says that I'm such a little trooper and just kind of go with the flow. I'm fun and friendly, sweet and silly, cuddly and cute! What more could you want in a cat? I am laid back, quiet and just waiting for someone to take me home. I am FIV positive so I need to be your only kitty or with another FIV kitty.
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $65. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donate at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform