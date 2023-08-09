The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
GRAYSON
What a handsome lad I am: a 6-year-old grey tabby with white accents on my nose, chin and paws. I have soft fur and enjoy being petted. I’m a hefty guy who has lived with a couple. I so appreciated their care because my early years were spent outside as a “working cat.” That was not appropriate to my very loving and affectionate nature. My humans said that I could be chatty—no doubt telling them of my previous adventures! At The Animal League I’m laid back, just waiting for you to come meet me. You may find me napping, but please greet me with soft words and petting, and I’ll respond with purrs.
DELIGHTED
Let’s just say that right now I’m not living up to my name. No, I’m not happy. My people were having issues with my behavior and maybe I was a little stressed out. I have a short fuse, some say, and may nip when I’ve had it. Coming here hasn’t helped much (yet), but I’m hopeful because they’re pretty nice here. I like brushing and at my last home I liked to sleep in a kitchen chair. Here I hang out on cat trees. I think what I need is an easy-going home where my better nature will shine through. As a 2-year-old boy, I’m too young to be set in my ways!
CHICO
I was lucky to be happily living with a mom who took me for daily walks. Four months later she passed away. When I first arrived at TALGV I was scared, confused, and — sorry to admit — grumpy. Now I’m back to being my old self, the “real” me, who loves being loved! I’m great with other dogs, enjoy playing fetch and love to cuddle. I do come with Vet Care Support for Life. Now, as a 12-year-old male Chihuahua, I’m hoping to find a loving person who would be happy sharing their life with me. My heart may have a murmur, but it also echoes a large abundance of love to share with YOU!
TAILZ
Are you looking for a sweet, petite, 2-year-old blue-eyed girl who is OBVIOUSLY a GREAT listener? LOL! I was found in a local parking lot, trying to figure out how to get some food and then see a movie. Unfortunately, I didn’t have any money. My finder brought me to safety at TALGV. My name was on my collar, but my owner couldn’t be found. I’m kind of reserved at first, but once I get to know you, I’ll sit nicely, gently take treats and lean in for some pets and cuddles. The volunteers have learned cats aren’t my thing, but dogs are likely okay. Let’s meet soon! I can be your new best friend!
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10 years and cats 12 years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Dogs $85; Cats $45 (kittens 2 for $45).
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
CHINA WHITE
Everything about me is special! First there is my silky white fur. Then there’s the faint tan patches on my back, sides, and legs. My tail is a lovely dark brown. I have one brown toe bean, while all the rest are pink! When I purr, I sound like a motorboat. I have a mild vestibular issue that I was born with. This makes me walk with my head tilted making me extra cute! Because of this slight balance issue, I need a quieter home without small children and dogs. I love all sorts of toys, but my favorite thing is to carry plastic springs around in my mouth. Please adopt me and a friend!
RUDYARD
My name is Rudyard, and I have the coolest belly spots ever! I am a lovely tabby with a big M on my forehead and awesome thick stripes near my eyes. I was saved by wonderful humans along with my brother Kipling and my two sisters. We are bottle babies because we were orphaned when we were just a week old. My foster mom took great care of my brother and me; now we just need a forever home. I'm confident, quite intelligent, and ready to run the show, especially yours! If I could stay with my brother Kipling, that would be superb. Do you have room in your hearts and home for us both?
Adoption fees for Paws Patrol cats are $75 for a single cat or $125 for a pair. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform.