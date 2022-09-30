The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
KISSES
WANTED: Special human(s) to adopt special kittens. That would by my brother Hugs and Me! We were found under cardboard on the back of our rescuer’s property. How thankful I am that she brought us to The Animal League where we are being cared for! Although my eyes have a haze in them, I can easily run, jump, and climb. I am very playful with Hugs. When I can’t find him, I meow, and he replies so that I can come to him. I am enjoying cuddles with volunteers. The phrase “hugs and kisses” refers to love and that is just what we have to share with you! Won’t you please come meet us?
HUGS
WANTED: Special human(s) to adopt special kittens. That would be my sister Kisses and Me! We were found under cardboard on the back of our rescuer’s property. How thankful I am that she brought us to The Animal League where we are being cared for! My right front leg was broken and was amputated, but that has not hindered me. I am a very playful, inquisitive kitten. I hop around like a kangaroo. I love being close to Kisses who needs me to watch out for her. The phrase “hugs and kisses” refers to love and that is just what we have to share with you! Won’t you please come meet us?
EARL
After we were found, my mom, sister and I were brought to The Animal League. I’m an approximately 5-month-old Black Mouth Cur/Staffie mix male. I probably get my good looks from both mom and dad. Mom has been adopted, leaving us to find loving homes of our own. It was hard after mom left, but because she did a good job rearing us, I know we’ll do great. From what Erin hinted we’re both “full of oats and ready to take on the world.” That means we’ve reached an age for knowing how to behave and learning some basic commands that will help in the future. I’ll need your patience, but mostly I’ll want… your love!
TIMBER
Did you look at my picture? My handsome head, the soft ears, the quiet gaze? Mom was kinda secretive about our dad, and I don’t remember her either, but a bit of St. Bernard and perhaps some Springer Spaniel? Here I act sweet and gentle and like most of my visitors. Give me a minute to sniff you out, and I’m ready to have my soft ears scratched! I already know a few commands and walk pretty well on a leash, but was told that I have more to learn. Bring it on, I say! That and a yard to play in, perhaps with a doggie sibling? But most importantly, a forever family of my own.
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Rd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets. Call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
INKY
Don’t you love this time of year? I do! Especially when it cools down! My name is Inky, and I am a 3-year-old boy with soulful green eyes. I was on my own in a Tucson mobile home park and being fed by some kind humans. They all wanted a better life for me, so I was trapped by Paws Patrol and now I live in Green Valley. I want to be everyone's friend! My foster mom says that I am brave and may be the sweetest boy ever. I'm learning how to play with toys but my favorite thing to do is cuddle. Maybe you and I can be best friends soon?
TURMERIC
No need for pumpkin spice when you have Turmeric! I’m a lovely orange tabby and am all the spice you need in your life right now! I’m a very sweet, active little girl who can be a little vocal when asking for attention. I’m six months old and I enjoy catnip, snacks, watching TV, and kisses on my nose. I used to love playing with my brother, Chai, but he has been adopted. I'm a little lonely without him. A home with another cat to play with would make me a very happy girl. Please come by and meet me so we can talk about it! I want my own happily ever after too!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform