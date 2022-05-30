The Animal League of Green Valley
Magic
Abracadabra! Magic — that’s me! I was left on the property near Canoa Ranch after my human died. A kind woman brought me to The Animal League. She called herself a “finder of cats.” Am I ever glad she found me! I was found to be “in the family way” so I went into foster care to stay until my kittens were born. We were all well cared for. My kittens are going their own ways, and now I am ready to begin my new life. With you? I hope so. I’m a 2-year-old petite lady who loves attention. Please come meet me so I can work my “magic” on you!
Sweetie
Hi! My name is Sweetie, and I think my name fits my personality. I didn’t have an auspicious beginning: I was found in a trash can with my kittens! The nice lady who rescued us couldn’t keep us. Now that the kittens have moved on to new homes, I’m ready for my own new home. I like kids, and am playful and curious (like most cats). However, I need to be your only pet because I don’t like other cats. I will sit on your lap and roll over to be scratched. I am 2 years old with a beautiful gray and brown (Torbie) coat. Won’t you come meet me?
Rascal
Yeah, yeah — there was a time when I lived up to my name. You know: high energy, feisty, getting into stuff. Oh, well, those days are past and I was much younger then. Now, at 9 years old, I am mostly laid back, enjoy long naps, good food and a few treats, plus a leisurely walk a couple of times a day. Oh, you know a thing or two about that, too? Then let’s meet real soon! You already have a doggie pal, you say? I had one and we got along just fine, but she already found herself a new home. So how about it? Let’s have some fun, keep each other company, and grow old(er) together! I have lots more good years in me!
Paul
Four of us were found together, all boys, and brought to TALGV. Someone had the clever idea that we could be the Fab Four. I’m only five months old and much too young to understand what that means, but perhaps you do. In any case, I think I got the coolest name! That’s Sir Paul to you! Mom and Dad were pretty large dogs, so I’ll probably grow into a big dog too. We’re looking for our “forever home,” a place where we can play and run and have someone teach us good doggie manners. Two of our siblings have already done that. Now it’s my turn! Do you have a forever home for me?
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Road. Our ATTIC THRIFT STORE is open MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 8 AM to NOON. Face masks are requested if you have not been vaccinated. TALGV SHELTER HOURS are 10 AM to 2 PM, DAILY. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
OTHER WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
Lollipop
Hello! I’m Lollipop! I’m a beautiful grey and white short hair. I have four white paws and a white splash on my nose. I’m a very sweet and gentle cat who recently had a litter of six beautiful babies. I'm a great mom but I’m looking forward to living a life of leisure in my forever home. I love my foster mom and she loves me but her 8-year-old male rescue cat does not get along with other animals, especially me! Even though my foster mom really wants me to stay, I need to be at a place where everyone loves me. Please let won’t you consider making me part of your family?
Harry
Looking for the cutest black kitten? Look at me! I’m called Harry because of the long white hairs that show along my sides and hind legs. Plus, I have a small white patch below my neck. I was born in March and have been in a Paws Patrol foster home with my siblings. I love to run, check out new toys, and play with my siblings. I’m good natured and I like to be held. When it’s nap time I’m ready to crawl up on your lap. Won’t you adopt me and maybe one of my siblings? I’ll be available in early June! Just in time for summer fun with my new forever family!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform