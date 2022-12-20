The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
JELLY
Mom adopted me and my sisters when we were kittens, but her other two cats did not accept us—so here I am! My sisters have already been adopted but I’m still waiting for my new home. Mom says I’m incredibly sweet but don’t really get along with kids or like loud noises. I’m young enough to enjoy playing but have affection to spare. You can pick me up and I will get in your lap to be petted and purr. My grey striped coat is extra soft. Why not come meet me and see for yourself how charming and handsome I am? It could be the start of a beautiful relationship.
MACKENZIE
I had quite an experience finding my way to The Animal League. After being rescued as a stray in Nogales, the woman who agreed to bring me here put me up in her bathroom for one night. That was when my four kittens decided to be born! It was a surprise to my rescuer, but she got all of us in to the shelter. Now my babies are being fostered until they are big enough to be adopted. I’m all ready though! I’m super friendly and will roll over for petting and brushing. I like laps, too. I’m looking forward to a friendly home where I can shower my affection on you!
CROCKETT
Thanks to a concerned person, I was rescued and transported to TALGV where my chip was scanned. It appears I started out in Texas, but after a couple of calls, even though they knew who I was, no one there could actually claim me. I can’t understand why! True, I’m can be a little rambunctious, but who wouldn’t be under these circumstances. I’m friendly, can use the doggy door, and would probably sit for a good treat. Now that my traveling days are a thing of the past, I need a stable home, with a family to share it with. Just look for the handsome young Shepherd/Bull Terrier mix. I’ll be waiting for you!
ANDY
I am an awesome dog! Everyone here says so, and I know it’s true, too! I am very smart; in fact, I pick up new commands easily and can quickly solve advanced doggie puzzles. So why am I still here, you ask? I don’t honestly know! I am friendly with people, I love to run and fetch, and I enjoy playing with my dog buddies for hours on end. Maybe it’s because I’m still a somewhat rambunctious puppy. If I get too excited, I sometimes forget everything I know. (Sigh.) They say that I should try to find someone who is strong enough to handle my exuberance but has the patience to be at once firm and loving. Does that describe you?
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10+ years and cats 12+ years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Cats $45 (2 for 1, except VCSFL); Dogs $85.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
BART
I've heard that you can get anything at Walmart, but you shouldn't be able to find kittens there! I'm a cute 4-month-old tabby boy. My siblings and I were found in a Walmart shopping cart and rescued by a very nice human. We were given lots of love, care, and kibble and now we're all ready for a home of our own. I may look serious, but I can be a goofy guy. I enjoy playing with my siblings, soaking in the sun, and lots of cuddles. I really love to snuggle with my foster mom and show her how happy she makes me. Maybe I could give you some snuggles too?
CURIE
Hey! Curie here. I am a beautiful gray dilute torti kitty with a panther-like face and long legs. I’m a little over two years old and aren't I a beauty?! I was adopted from Paws Patrol when I was a kitten but had to be returned because my human couldn't take care of me anymore. I have a quiet little meow and like to be petted. Please adopt me and I will become your best friend and pal! I'm not a sharing kind of gal so please make me your one and only kitty. What can I say, I want all your attention for the rest of my days! Let’s make that happen soon!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform