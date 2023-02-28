The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
LUCKY
“Lucky” I am to be here at The Animal League! In my previous home, I lived with another cat and a dog, and we all got along. The senior couple whose family lived in the same house were not nice to animals, so it was decided that I needed a new home. That’s what I’m waiting for! Could that be yours? I am one handsome lad who absolutely LOVES to be brushed and will roll over and over for you to brush me. I like to sleep everywhere and anywhere. And I enjoy eating. I am quiet and laid back, yet I love human attention. Please come meet me so I can demonstrate my charms!
TOBY
A handsome lad, I lived with another cat and a dog for several years. We all got along. However, my senior couple’s family who lived with us was not very kind to animals. So, it was decided that I be brought to The Animal League. My human dad said I was somewhat of a picky eater, that I was shy with strangers and somewhat independent. However, he also said that I liked to sleep on my humans’ bed, so I can’t be THAT independent, right? I love to play with a ball and string. I’m waiting for a home where I can thrive with years of companionship. Could that be yours? Please come meet me!
KODAH
I used to be a free-range Husky who didn’t receive much attention; today, I’m friendly and calm but kind of an introvert. According to my foster dad, I walk well on a leash, will come to my name, and… I know some basic commands. Also, I like my foster-brother Husky and get along with the resident cat. Plus, I woof when I need to go potty, but I don’t bark much. To keep me safe and happy, I will need a contained yard and daily walks. You may like to know that I come with Vet Care Support for Life. Although my eye-color may be indecisive, I’m decisive about meeting you. Let’s do this soon!
KUNZITE
Seven big puppies in one cardboard box! That’s how my siblings and I arrived at TALGV… all of us scared and wondering what was happening! But things quickly became clear. We were in a safe, cozy place where we could eat, sleep, and play the way puppies do. Most of my siblings have been adopted. The two of us still here have fun playing, wrestling, and snuggling, but we are ready to go home, too. I’m a handsome boy with a soft brown coat and white markings, including four white paws. If you’re ready to help me learn what a growing puppy should know, I promise to give all my big dog love to you.
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10+ years and cats 12+ years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Cats $45 (2 for 1, except VCSFL); Dogs $85.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
RINGO
My name is Ringo. I was just a kid living on the streets of Tucson when a friend of felines coaxed me into a trap with some delicious food. I was brought to Paws Patrol to begin a new life as a domesticated kitty. I'm still a little bit shy and just need a little time to be sure of my surroundings. I am a very handsome boy with a sleek black coat and sweet and shining eyes of green. Wanna know a secret? I love cats, I mean love them! I really need a cat, or two, to play with and help me through my shyness. I bet your kitty would love me too!
CURIE
Hey! Curie here. I am a beautiful gray dilute torti kitty with a panther-like face and long legs. I’m a little over two years old and aren't I a beauty?! I was adopted from Paws Patrol when I was a kitten but had to be returned because my human couldn't take care of me anymore. I have a quiet little meow and like to be petted. Please adopt me and I will become your best friend and pal! I'm not a sharing kind of gal so please make me your one and only kitty. What can I say, I want all your attention for the rest of my days! Let’s make that happen soon!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $65. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donate at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform