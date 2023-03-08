The Animal League of Green Valley
BIBBI
When mom died my whole feline family of eleven had to find new digs—so luckily we were brought to TALGV. We all get along together and enjoy human companionship. I especially love brushing and playing with a string toy. I also enjoy a high perch to sleep in. My torbie coat is a beautiful mixture of gray, white and orange. At eight years old I am still active and I have years left to provide affection in return for your care. Why not come meet me and see if we can start a new life chapter together? I’m ready whenever you say the word!
JOLIE
My life has had its “comings and goings.” After being adopted from TALGV as a kitten, I lived with a couple who had another cat and a dog. When they moved, they couldn’t take us with them, so I came back here. My human dad said I might be a little shy at first, but I was very gentle, sweet, and loving. With that description I was adopted into a home with another cat, but it wasn’t a good match for us. So here I am back at The Animal League, still waiting for the human(s) who will shower me with attention. Please let me purr my affection when you come meet me! I’m waiting!
AMIGO
With this smile you’d never know I came to TALGV as a shy stray. Today my volunteer friends say I’m a handsome, eager-to-please, three-year-old “love bug” that’s a fast learner. One volunteer calls me her “boyfriend.” Why? Because I LOVE people! After all, people take me for walks and car rides, and … people have TREATS! I love treats, and I’m smart enough to know that yum-yums follow when I obey commands. My obedience repertoire includes “sit,” “wait,” “stay,” “come,” and “leave it.” So, if you need a fur-kid to share your travels, or one who behaves on the other end of your leash, or perhaps you just need a friend, well…here I am: YOUR Amigo. Will you be mine?
ALDO
I was rescued as a young pup and brought to TALGV where I was adopted a short time later. That was a little over two years, now I’m all grown up. As a 100-pound, approximately three-year-old Great Dane mix, I’m hard to ignore. Not that you’d ever want to because I’m a very friendly, affectionate lad who loves to meet people. I also get along well with other dogs. Except for an occasional tug, I walk well on leash. I can use a doggy door and behave when at home alone. I enjoy a game of keep-away, but please keep me away from fireworks. If love could be measured by weight, imagine the abundance I could share with you.
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10+ years and cats 12+ years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Cats $45 (2 for 1, except VCSFL); Dogs $85.
TOBIAS
Hi folks! I'm Tobias and I'm looking for a new home. I thought I had found my forever family but my mom and dad didn't get along anymore. The one thing they did agree on was that I didn't fit into their future plans. So, I'm back at Paws Patrol taking applications for the home I deserve. I'm one cuddly chunk who loves to be pet, explore, play with any toy on a string, and a good back scratch. I was born in 2014 and quite a smart guy so no training required. Just show me around the house, then let's get to know each other so we can live happily ever after!
PETEY
I'm Petey and I realized the human hand was trying to help me and my siblings. We were just one month old when me and my siblings were found in Rio Rico on a very cold January day. Being rescued was so nice. Now I have a full belly, warm and safe. Every cool cat knows not to bite the hand that feeds you! So we settled into a life of ease and moved into our foster home. My foster mom says that I follow her around like a puppy and always romping around with my brother and sisters. If you're looking for a handsome, loyal, playful, and fun companion this is your lucky day!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $65. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donate at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform