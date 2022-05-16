The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-1370
Synergy
OK, if you know what my name means, I’m yours! Perhaps you could explain it to me. All I get is questions about it. Anyway, I’m a beautiful solid gray girl that is as sweet as could be. I arrived at The Animal League in a family way, but sadly my kittens didn’t make it. Now I’m all fixed up and ready for a loving home. I like brushing and petting and am happy to sprawl out on the ground to hang out. I’m not too wild about other cats but would love to be your only pet. Come let me charm you!
Calypso
Just look into my eyes! Don’t they just invite you to meet me? I am the sweetest little lady who so much wants a home of her own. I was found in front of this kind lady’s home, and since she couldn’t keep me, she brought me here. It was discovered that I was in the “family way” so I was fostered until my kittens and I would be ready for homes. Now we are! Sometimes, I get carried away with play and give a little nip, but if you move your hand away, I’ll get the message. Please, won’t you come in to meet me? You will see what a beauty I am.
Noga
Due to all the twists and turns in life, I’m now a resident at TALGV, at least until I find my new home. I’m an energetic, playful, 4-year-old Akita mix, who sees the world through two different colored eyes. Many people consider this “undeniably beautiful.” I’m strong and somewhat athletic (can leap over a 4-foot fence). I need some help with my leash training, and if you’re patient with me, I’ll respond to the “sit” command. I’ve enjoyed being around children and other dogs, but NEVER cats! I behave in a car and love going for rides. My name is of Hebrew origin and means “morning light.” Please, just look me in the eye and consider how THIS “morning light” could brighten your home and life.
Loki
Military life was great until our family received travel orders to Alaska. I’m a friendly and gentle 6-year-old Shiba Inu mix boy, who loves to hug people. Before my arrival here, I lived with my best friend (Aela), cats, and a seven year old human. Since Aela and I can’t go with them, we’re in the market for our new home(s). I’m house and crate trained, “sit,” and ask to go out. I may not be leash trained, but according to one of the volunteers, I’m a VERY good boy who listens well, and doesn’t pull while walking. Since Aela and I shared our previous home, wouldn’t it be great if we could both share yours?
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. Our ATTIC THRIFT STORE is open MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 8 AM to NOON. Facemasks are requested if you have not been vaccinated. TALGV SHELTER HOURS are 10 AM to 2 PM, DAILY. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
Poppi
I used to live outside. Now I’m in my foster home and really like humans. I have a little limp that doesn’t bother me. I run and jump and feel fine. The vet gave me a clean bill of health even though I tested positive for FIV. This is something that will most likely never cause me issues and it’s hard to give to another cat! And I really like the other cat. We take turns chasing each other! I’m even playing with toys now. I talk up a storm and love to be petted — I’ll roll on the floor and show you my belly. It sure would be nice to find my forever home!
Jade 2
When I was 2 months old, I was spayed, and adopted within a week. I lived with a family for 2 years, but they didn’t keep me inside. I began living on a patio and that lady brought me to Paws Patrol and said when I was fixed, she would take me as an indoor kitty. Then the vet discovered I contracted FELV while I was outside. Now, my former family and the lady who found me don’t want me. I am healthy but will need to be an only kitty or live with another FELV kitty. I am sad and don’t enjoy being in a kennel. Will you visit me and take me home?
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform