The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
Riley
Yep, I’m a handsome devil! A classic orange tabby like Morris and Garfield, and as charming, too! My mom and dad had to move out of state and couldn’t take my sister Charlee and me with them. I’ve had “limited exposure” to dogs (but wasn’t happy about it) and hid when kids came over. I’m not too happy sharing space with other felines either, so the perfect spot for me would be in a quiet home with someone who wants to dote on me (a very cat-like attitude, they say!) Life can have many joys, so why not let me be one of yours.
Creole
As a member of the New Orleans litter, I am a sleek and handsome young guy. Somewhat shy, I’m learning the friendliness of humans is a good thing. My siblings and I lacked “people time” during our early months outside. But that is all in the past and I am more than ready to make someone’s home a happier place. Will that be yours? I’m very attentive to what’s happening as I sit on my cat tree, especially in the catio where I can look out at birds and people walking by. And string toys and cloth mice are fast becoming my favorites. Won’t you please come by to meet and play with me? We could make a lifetime together.
Happy
I’m a young male heeler mix with one major goal in life … my happily ever after in my forever home. I’m an affectionate boy who loves being in the company of people. I know the command “sit” and walk well on a leash. I love to play and play well with my contemporaries. I won’t bore you by describing my visual appearance, but I have been told I’m one handsome hunk o’ dog! You’ll have to be the judge of that! Remember, beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. How are your eyes? I’m ready to schedule an appointment for our meet and greet. Now it’s your move!
Norman
I believe everyone needs the love of a dog to complete a home. Since I’m ready, willing, and able you might want to consider getting to know ME. I’m a young Hound mix boy who’s full of life and understands the commands “sit,” “wait,” “off,” “leave it,” “place,” “let’s go,” and “free.” Even though I occasionally need reminders to pay attention, I walk reasonably well on a leash. I enjoy car rides, but I shouldn't roam free (I try to drive). I’m somewhat curious about other dogs. I have enjoyed “pack” walks and supervised “buddy” playtime without incident. I’m also young and rambunctious and need a strong handler. I want (and need) that special kind of love that’s mixed with “discipline and structure.” With love like that … how can we fail!
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. ATTIC THRIFT STORE is open MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 8 AM to NOON. Facemasks are requested. TALGV SHELTER hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
Jason
Hi! My name is Jason, and I came to Paws Patrol with my three brothers. We were all a little nervous about humans, but I was the first one to decide I loved petting and scratches! I reached my little paws out of the kennel to get attention whenever a human passes by. The Paws Patrol volunteers are very friendly and love giving me attention. They also feed me whenever I'm hungry and, hey, I'm a kitten, so I'm always hungry! I’m ready to find my forever home so I can grow and bond with a kind human who loves me as much as I will them! Please take me home to be your bestie!
Michael
Hey, my name is Michael! Like Jason, I came to Paws Patrol with my brothers. I was a little nervous about humans at first, but I watched my brother, Jason, being petted and he really likes it! So naturally, I wanted to follow his foot-paws and gave it a try. Guess what? I like being petted too! Did I mention I’m also a very handsome brown tabby? My markings are very striking! When I am out of the kennel, I am the first one to try all those fun cat toys. If you’re looking for a playful friend, I’m your cat! Please take me home so you can be my favorite person forever!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform