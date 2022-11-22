The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
CREOLE
I am a sleek and handsome 1-year-old guy. Somewhat shy, I’m learning the friendliness of humans is a good thing. My siblings and I lacked “people time” during our early months outside. But that is all in the past and I am more than ready to make someone’s home a happier place. Will that be yours? I’m very attentive to what’s happening as I sit on my cat tree, especially in the catio, where I can look out at birds and people walking by. And string toys and cloth mice are fast becoming my favorites. Won’t you please come by to meet and play with me? We could make a lifetime together.
PAISLEY
I came from a home that had lots and lots of animals and, unfortunately, our people just couldn’t take care of us any longer. After spending many months outside I was captured and brought to The Animal League. I’m a fun, 9-year-old solid black girl who has become a little shy (maybe that time outside made me scared). I don’t like any sudden moves, but the volunteers have been able to coax me into their laps and I do like brushing. I’m getting used to being safe inside and I hope I can find a home where that can be permanent! What do you say? Can you bring out my loving personality?
PEPPER
It’s been a while since I arrived at TALGV, but I've come a long way, baby! I’m still that 6-year-old, sweet, energetic gal who enjoys playing fetch with my toys and going for long walks. Being in a foster home has been a happy experience for me. My foster mom says I’ve been “excellent” with the kids. I’m house and crate trained and understand the commands “sit,” “wait,” “down” and “shake.” I can offer you faithful companionship, if you can offer me a home without cats; in fact, it would be best if I were your only pet. Can I interest you in a game of fetch?
HEIDI
“I love people!” I’ll cry out a friendly greeting, and go out of my way to meet “dog friendly” people on my walks. Don’t be surprised if I sit on your feet! I could use additional behavior training around other dogs and a strong outgoing handler. I’m a well-behaved 8-year-old who comes with Vet Care Support for Life. I’m very particular about where I sleep, so when I get a whim, or feel ignored, I’ll move my beds around. I’m potty trained, and I know sign language. Did I mention I’m deaf? I’m a good watch dog and I’ll bark out a warning (critters be on guard). I’ll need love, cuddles, and hugs. How about you?
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. The Attic Thrift Store is open Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Adoption fees (kittens under 1 year old are two for one price): cats $45; dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
QUILL
Male, 3 years, 6 months old, white, domestic shorthair
I'm Quill! I was adopted when I was just a baby boy. I was the cutest white kitten! My family loved me and I loved them. One day they had to move away but I couldn't go with them. So now I'm looking for a new home while I stay with the nice foster from Paws Patrol. I enjoy watching the world from my window, sleeping in my cat tree, having my belly rubbed, and chasing a laser light. I can be really shy until I get to know you, then I'll follow you everywhere! Won’t it be lovely to get to know each other just in time for the holidays?
RITZY
Female, 1.5 years old, gray/blue, domestic shorthair
I'm a beautiful girl with the softest gray fur. I was found in Rio Rico and brought to Paws Patrol just after my kittens were born. When they checked me out they discovered I was FIV positive but I also tested positive for being awesome. I am a gentle girl who loves to be held, cuddles, chin scratches, and treats. I am very healthy and since FIV can only be spread by a deep bite wound, I am able to live with other cats. I love people so much but I'm still looking for someone to love me. Could that be you? I would love a home for the holidays.
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform