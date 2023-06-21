The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
MONKEY
I’m looking for a long-term situation! For the last year I lived with my mom and a dog and we did great. Now my mom has health problems and the dog and I need to find someone new to care for us. I’m a little scared right now and spend time snuggled under a blanket. I’m used to sleeping with Mom on her bed. The volunteers here are working to help me feel comfortable, and I like being petted and brushed. I’m sure I’d adjust well to a new home and become your special companion. I’m a 5-year-old girl with a pretty black striped coat and a white chin. Let’s see if we can work something out!
KIKO
I’m a 3-year-old shorthaired black girl that belonged to a man who had to move and was unable to take me along. Boo hoo! I came to The Animal League in a bit of a snit. I growled at everything but gradually I exited my cubby and began approaching people. I’m coming out of my shell! I look at you adoringly from a distance, and if you let me decide when to come forward, I think we will get on swimmingly. Once I’m comfortable I’ll be able to drop the growling and hissing so we can be friends. If you’re willing to be patient, we may just be able to make a go of it!
BANNER
As a 5-month-old pup, I still have lots to learn, but there’s one thing I already know for sure: Life is happier when it’s shared. I recently had fun with a volunteer in the play yard, fetching tossed balls and getting in the pool. You could say that along with being an active pup, I’m a naturally friendly and affectionate guy, too. Now about the “lots to learn” part. I do know “sit,” but need more practice on leash walking, building my confidence with that and other good dog things. Maybe you could teach me. I’m a young Husky/Staffie mix male who’d love to meet you and find out how happy we could be together.
LAYLA
I’ve been told there’s a famous song by my name. Too bad the songwriter didn’t know me as the lyrics would say what a loveable pup I am! Luckily, you CAN meet me at TALGV. I promise to exceed your expectations. I’m a two-year-old, well-mannered, house-trained, command-mastering, playful girl who has been good with dogs, cats and kids. I love to cuddle and even though I’m 62 pounds of gorgeousness, I’m gentle. I DO need a secure yard to keep me safe as I’m a very sociable girl who’ll look for other friends (two-legged and four-legged). Could you help me write my own happily-ever-after song? If so, don’t wait! Many people will want my paw-tograph!
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10+ years and cats 12+ years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Cats $45 (2 for 1, except VCSFL); Dogs $85.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
SNAP
My name is Snap! I'm a 6-month-old Tabby girl with big amber eyes. We were found and now live with our foster family and love it here. My foster mom says that I'm such a good kitty and get along with everyone, even their sweet doggie. I could spend the day exploring, hunting my toy mice, and playing with my siblings. When we are done wrestling we curl up for a much needed rest. My sweet spirit and amber eyes are sure to steal your heart! My silly antics will keep you smiling! I'm looking for a home with another kitty because I’m always looking for someone to play and explore with!
REGAL
Hiya! My name is Regal, but don't let that fool you. I'm more of a circus clown than anything regal, that's for sure! I'm a tabby kitten and super playful. I love my sister Crown and we like to wrestle and snuggle together. I hope you'll adopt both of us! I'm a quick learner and I was the first of my litter to figure out how to use the litter box. My foster mum says my meow is the cutest and she always knows when it's me making noise. If you want a playful and mischievous kitten, look no further than me, Regal! Please adopt Crown and me today!
Adoption fees for Paws Patrol cats are $75 for a single cat or $125 for a pair. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform.