The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
MIA
My humans who had me since I was a kitten were moving and couldn’t take me and my feline friend Callie with them. Perhaps that’s why my eyes weep at times, but all you have to do is wipe them. I have one unique cauliflower ear that sets me apart from other cats. I was gentle with children and tolerant of the two dogs. I was shy with strangers due to my laidback personality. That’s okay, isn’t it? I only need my own human’s lap for cuddling, along with my friend. Since Callie and I are bonded, you need to adopt us both. Come meet us, and let’s see what we can work out.
CALLIE
Since a kitten, I’ve lived with my humans and my feline friend, Mia, plus two dogs. I was gentle with children, easy to get along with and could nap anywhere. However, our humans are moving and can’t take us with them. They said I tended to overeat, but hey — I thought you were supposed to clean your plate! Good news: I eat canned and dry food; you just need to limit my portion size. Possibly a regimen of diet and exercise might be good in my next home. Will that be yours? I’ve known Mia for my whole life, and we’re bonded companions, so we need to be adopted together. Please come to meet us.
ANDY
Here’s my story…First, I have good friends, especially my foster mom and dad. Three dogs at my foster home are friends now, too, and although I’m a big, energetic 2-year-old who can play rough, I’m learning to play with them individually. At “night-night” I get in my crate and also understand words like “sit,” “down,” and my favorite: “Go get the ball!” Foster Mom calls me a fast learner and a super loving dog. I’m still a bit anxious and very stubborn but am able to relax and have fun with a loving family. Knowing they care about me makes everything possible. Could you and I care about each other? Let’s meet and find out!
ARIES
As a 6-year-old Heeler mix female, I’m good in the house, leash-trained, can use a doggie door or ask to go out. I know important commands, including “sit,” “lay,” “heel” plus more. Although not a fussy eater, I’m allergic to anything containing chicken or grain. Fortunately, there are several good dog food brands out there that fit the bill for me. As for friends, you could call me “a people dog” because I LOVE people, both men and women. But I really don’t like other animals, so I must be your one and ONLY. If you’d be content sharing your home with just one pet—one dog who adores you—please let it be me.
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10 years and cats 12 years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Dogs $85; Cats $45 (kittens 2 for $45).
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
MILLIE
I’ve always been a good kitty and I had a great life with my mom. We loved each other and stayed together until she became sick and had to go away. Her family left me outside with no food or water. Some cats can stay safe in the desert, but I wasn’t one of them. Thankfully someone noticed me and helped. Turns out I was very sick. After lots of meds, food, and love, I have a clean bill of health and am looking for my forever home! I’d like to live in a home with only humans. I adore being brushed, petted and loved on, and I promise to always love you in return.
POLKA DOT
I am one of three beautiful black and white kittens that were trapped from a colony of desert cats. We were really frightened because we hadn’t been around very many humans. Our foster dad worked really hard to get us to trust him. I totally got it! Once I learned that I was safe and loved, I went to live at another foster’s home and made friends with a small boy. Now I live in a home with another kitten, cats and a dog! I’m turning into a brave, very socialized and sweet girl. With patience and a lot of love, I’m going to be an awesome family member.
Adoption fees for Paws Patrol cats are $75 for a single cat or $125 for a pair. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform.