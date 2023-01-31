The Animal League of Green Valley
DOTTY
You know it’s not easy for a senior declawed lady like me to be uprooted from what she thought was going to be her second forever home. It was getting hard for my mom to care for me as she got older, so here I am again. I have definite preferences in food, and fishy things and gravies are my favorites. My people said that I was a perfect sweetheart who loved to chat while being brushed and cuddled, and I loved to sleep in my cat tower or up high on a bookshelf. With Vet Care Support for Life I’m ready for a quieter life now, with attention to my food preferences—maybe with you?
CAM
Hi, there! Would you like to have a handsome feline companion? Well, my buff color and golden eyes just might be the ticket! My origins are unknown. I was a stray that was taken into a home with adults and children. Although I’m not so good with children (I may play too rough), I appreciate attention on my own terms – very catlike, don’t you think? At The Animal League you will find me napping on a cozy cat tree or scampering to meet you at the door. Which do you prefer? I’m a cat-for-all-seasons. I’m not a picky eater, and I do like to play with wand toys. Won’t you please come meet me?
LILA
My best friend Xena and I were found wandering around Anamax Park. Our rescuers, a caring young couple, felt it would be best for us to come to TALGV. I’m a female Husky mix, about two years old. I’m good on a leash and know how to use the doggy door. Xena and I are bonded, and we’re looking for someone who would be willing to take both of us. Xena’s not just my best friend, she’s also my “seeing eye” dog. You see, I only have one eye and very little vision in the other. Other than that, I enjoy life and we would love to share your home with you. Both of us!
FRANK
I’m a happy, four-year-old, white poodle mix that was found with my bestie, Frances. It was dark and scary when someone noticed us in the road and brought us here. If not for this kindness, I’m not sure if I could’ve protected Frances from the desert creatures or the cars whizzing by. We’re lost without each other, so we need to be adopted together. Not to worry, though, our big hearts have room for you, too. We are mellow, enjoy kissy-faced moments, other dogs, and children. We’ll need instruction on basic commands but are eager to please. Remember, great things come in pairs: shoes, earrings, peanut butter & jelly, and, of course, Frances and Frank.
Paws Patrol Kitties
MACKAI
Hi, my name is Mackai! My sister, Mindy, and I were found in Rio Rico and brought to Paws Patrol. We were a little under the weather and needed a lot of TLC and boy, did we get it! We went to live with our wonderful foster family and now we don't even remember being alone, hungry, or scared. My foster mom says that I purr all day. I love to play with my wand toys and am quite the athlete! I also love being held and loved, that makes me purr real loud! We've been through so much and would love to curl up and nap together as we grow into beautiful kitties.
MINDY
Good day friends! My name is Mindy! I absolutely love my sister Mackai. She is the black beauty of the family and I’m a gorgeous tabby. We are so thankful to be in a warm home and inside away from that bitter cold Southern Arizona had last week. I can be a little shy but bring out my favorite wand toy and I become an acrobat! Jumps and somersaults are done until I finally make the catch! I love cuddles, treats, toys but my favorite friend is Mackai. Won’t you find room for two? My biggest wish is to grow up with my darling sister and live happily ever after. Come meet us soon!
