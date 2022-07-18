The Animal League of Green Valley
520-635-3170
Sunset
I can’t tell you anything about my early life, but I did come here as one hungry stray girl. I’ve been settling into my safe environment and love all the attention I’m getting. I like to play a lot and will sit in your lap and snuggle against your chest to show how much I appreciate you. My coat is a beautiful orange and white, so my name really suits me. I’m enjoying the brushing I’m getting from the volunteers. I have lots of time to show you how much I’d enjoy having my own home — won’t you come check me out? I’m just 3 years old and will give you years of fun.
Thumper
Quite a name for me, isn’t it? Do you suppose it’s because I thump my tail? I am a handsome 4-year-old lad who is currently quite shy. I was abandoned in an apartment with my feline buddy, Daniel. Fortunately, we were discovered and brought to TALGV. Although I sometimes hide under my bed, I respond with loud purrs when I’m petted. I am known to be gentle and tolerant with children, but it is not known how I get along with dogs. I am appreciating the kindness of strangers who assure me that there are humans who love and care for cats. Will you be the one for me? Please come meet me and let’s see!
Aries
I first arrived at TALGV about five years ago. I’m a female Heeler mix who’s good in the house, and I can use a doggie door or ask to go out. I’m leash trained and know the commands “sit,” “lay,” “heel,” and others. I’m not a fussy eater, but I’m allergic to anything containing chicken or grain, so fortunately for me there are several good brands out there. I’m a gal who especially loves men. What I don’t like are ANY other animals, so I definitely need to be your one and ONLY. Are you a person who would be content sharing your home with only one pet in your life? It could be me!
Boscoe
I wasn’t invited, but for some reason I thought it would be okay for me to join another dog (and owner) on their walk. I followed them all the way to their home and then I was brought to TALGV. I’m a handsome 3-year-old Hound mix. A volunteer recently stated emphatically that I’m a “really good dog.” She said I walk well on a leash and only tug occasionally in order to investigate a new aroma. I’m curious about other dogs but don’t react to them. I’m hoping that once you meet me in person, you will see that we were meant for each other. Then the only person I’ll ever follow home is YOU!
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Road. ATTIC THRIFT STORE is open MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 8 AM to NOON. Facemasks are requested. TALGV SHELTER hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
Kenny
I’m a tiny boy who was orphaned when I was only a couple days old. Along with my brothers Benny and Lenny, I was saved by our wonderful foster mom who bottle fed us until we could eat on our own. When I was very young, I had such a round belly from all the milk I drank! But look how handsome I am now! Plus, I’m a cuddly, nap-on-your-lap kitten who is perfectly mannered! My brothers and I get along splendidly with senior cats and a very nice dog. We love to play together! It would be nice if we were adopted together, because life is just more fun with friends!
Chipotle
Hi, my name is Chipotle and my brother’s name is Wasabi. My beautiful sister’s name is Harissa. Our foster mom calls us the spice kittens, or should I say, spicy kittens? My siblings and I like to play and chase each other. We run around and wrestle until we’re all tired out and then take a nap together, often on my foster mom’s lap. I heard my foster mom say that we have the best purrs. My foster mom loves the markings on my face. She said I’m a very pretty kitten and hopes my brother and I can be adopted together. Together, we’ll add spice to your life in our new forever home!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform