The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
AMIGO
Are you tired of the dog days of summer? Well, we have a great suggestion for you! KITTENS! What could possibly perk your life up more than a bouncing baby ball of fluff (maybe two would be even better). TALGV has lots of beautiful kittens here now, and more fur babies waiting to come in from foster homes when they’re old enough to be adopted. You’re pretty much assured of getting the color, gender, and personality you’re looking for. To keep us identifiable as coming from individual litters, we all have perfectly delightful names. My name is Amigo, and I’m a handsome shorthaired orange and white boy. Please come and meet me and my friends.
JET
Rescued as a kitten from a storm drain, I still have a hankering for being outdoors. Yes, I can be a door-dasher! Although I lived happily with my human family who had young children, they could not ensure that the doors would stay closed. Any time I had the chance, I would “jet” out! The Animal League volunteers are finding that sometimes it’s still true. I’m a meeter-and-greeter who is very friendly and loves to be petted. Due to my bold nature, I might do best as the only cat in your home. What do you say? Would you please come to see if we’re a match so I’ll want to stay inside with you.
DIXON
When I was adopted, I was an adorable puppy. I may have been big for my age, but who could guess how much I’d grow! Certainly not my adoptive parents. So here I am, a lovable and handsome, 18-month-old, 94-pound Great Dane mix who’s looking for a home. I know how to “sit” and ask to go out. Since I’m a high-energy boy, I’ll need someone strong to teach me all the basic commands and good manners (since I’ve been told I should never jump up on people…no matter how lovable I am). I know that once we’ve completed my education, I’ll be a perfect gentleman who'll make you proud! The adventure begins…are you ready?
KOOPER
Would you believe how many volunteers have commented on my colorful markings, not to mention how intelligent I look. They say it’s in my eyes! Well, I’d tell you how many if I could count, but I’m only 4 months old. I’m at the age for someone who has time and patience to teach me house manners and, of course, the basic commands. I was rescued by a lady who took me home for the night and then brought me to The Animal League the next day. Please come and meet me because I’d really love a home of my own. Play dates with friends may be fun, but play dates with you? Happiness personified!
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10 years and cats 12 years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Dogs $85; Cats $45 (kittens 2 for $45).
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
TALLIE
I’m a community cat from Mesa where I was fed and spayed but need to relocate. Fortunately, Paws Patrol helped me and several of my friends. They also fixed some health problems for me, so I am now healthy. After one more tooth comes out, my remaining choppers will be just fine! My foster mom says I’m a sweetheart and she wants to find the best home for me. My purrfect permanent home I would be your one and only kitty. I don’t do well with dogs or other cats. If you’re looking for a well mannered, healthy petite senior lady, come see me soon and hopefully I can be part of your family forever.
SPIKE
I'm Spike and simply adorable! My foster family is kind to my feline family and gives us lots of attention, which we love! I'm the smallest of my siblings so I’m the cutest. My foster mom says that I love laps and belly rubs. She said that I have springs for legs because I can jump so high! I am a good boy, well-mannered, and always use my scratching post. Gee, sounds like I might be the perfect kitten for you. If you think so too, please come visit me soon. By the way, another kitten would keep me busy and make me a happy boy so why not meet one of my siblings too!
Adoption fees for Paws Patrol cats are $75 for a single cat or $125 for a pair. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform.