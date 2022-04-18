The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
Napoleon
I’m ready to go places! A nice man found me in the wheel well of his car — and gave me a ride to The Animal League. I was a little befuddled at first, but now I see how nice it is to be indoors and safe, with regular meals. I’m a 2-year-old brown tabby boy that likes to be petted, and I enjoy lazing on a soft bed. I’m not too wild about my current roommates, often preferring to hide out in my own little cubbyhole. I really want a new home where I can continue to let my affectionate personality blossom. Are you ready to give me a ride to a new home?
Moo
My young life has been okay so far, but mom had to move to a place that didn’t allow pets so here I am. Mom says I’m “the sweetest cat ever” and I’d like to prove it to you! I’m okay with dogs and love string toys. I’m a 3-year-old Tuxedo female as curious as they come. I’m quite curious about OUTSIDE, so I need a home where I can be protected from open doors. I will talk to you in a soft “meow” when I’m hungry or want your attention and will happily lap up whatever affection you have to give. How about it? Can we start exploring together?
Seiko
I first arrived at TALGV as an adorable puppy and now I’m a handsome 9-month-old Lab mix boy who’s crate trained, uses a doggie door and asks to go out. I know several commands such as “sit,” “come,” “down,” and “wait,” and while I respond to some, I need help working on the others. I’m a friendly boy, but I could also use help with my social skills (with people and other animals). I pay attention to my surroundings and take direction well (but sometimes get distracted), and I need work focusing on my handler to improve my walking skills. I'm ready for a home with someone to love and guide me into maturity. Are you free for the future?
Chief
I’m a handsome 2-year-old boy who’s going to tell you a little about myself. I'm a patient, friendly chap. I know basic commands like: “sit,” “wait,” “let’s go,” and “leave it,” and with your help I’d like to continue my education. I’m a “great leash walker”(according to one of my handlers). I’m easy to leash up, heel very nicely, walk comfortably on a loose leash, and don’t pull. Cars going by don’t faze me, and I was non-reactive to my noisy canine neighbors when I passed their kennels. If you liked what you read in my bio, would you like to add to it in our future years together? Just say YES!… and so it continues!
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. Our ATTIC THRIFT STORE IS OPEN MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 8 AM to NOON. Facemasks are requested if you have not been vaccinated. TALGV shelter hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
OTHER WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
Lacey
My name is Lacey. I am a sweet, but shy, dilute tortie. I had a bit of a rough beginning because my mom decided to give birth to me and my siblings in a Tucson Police Department parking lot. When we were about three weeks old, we were all trapped with our mom so that we would stay safe from cars. My funny brother Dano and I ended up with a new stepmom. I’m totally bonded with Dano, and I really want to spend the rest of my life with him. With a little time, I will learn to totally trust my new family as long as I have Dano to lead the way!
Dano
Hi, my name is Dano! I’m one of three kittens who were born in a Tucson Police Department parking lot. When we were about three weeks old, we were all trapped with our mom so that we would stay safe from cars. My sister Lacey and I ended up with a new stepmom and four fun step-siblings. I am outgoing and love all the kittens and adult cats, but I especially love my beautiful sister Lacey. As you will read in her bio, she is very shy, but I bring out her very best. We are a bonded pair, and as long as we’re together, we will both grow into amazing cats!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform