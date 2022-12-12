The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
MCGEE
As a kitten, I was brought to The Animal League by a worker on McGee Ranch Road who rescued me from two buzzards flying overhead! After a couple of months at The Animal League I was adopted by a gentleman. I shared his home with him and another cat. We got along very well together. Sadly, when my human passed away, I was returned here to await my next home. I used to like to play and cuddle with my human, but I’m somewhat shy now, trying to figure out why my life suddenly changed. Given time I’m sure to be the same fine companion with my new human. Will that be you? Please come meet me!
LUNA
My family was moving across country to a place that would not accept pets, so here I am waiting for my new home. My mom said that I’m shy at first but love to cuddle once I warm up to you. TALGV volunteers are finding this true as I adjust to being here. I love to nap in a cat tower or bed. I have lived with a family who have young children and have lived with another cat. However, I have not lived with dogs so I’m not sure about those canines. I’m not a picky eater. Don’t I sound like the perfect feline? Please come meet me. I’m ready to go to my new home!
RUBY
I am a beautiful, six-month-old, brindle girl looking for a loving home. I am small-ish sized (medium at best), and my paperwork says I am a Bull Terrier/Shih Tzu mix. I am bashful and can be somewhat fearful of loud noises, but I’m still young and VERY treat motivated. If you are a patient leader—and have a handful of treats—you and I will be besties. In fact, a volunteer had me eating out of the palm of her hand, and I repaid her with soulful eyes and a few tail wags. Please come and take me home today!
MAX
I was returned to TALGV when my family dynamics changed and I had trouble adapting. Personally, I don’t like change, but given time I DO adapt. Now I’ll explain what my future person(s) needs to know. I’m not comfortable with strangers and am selective about my friends, so I wouldn’t enjoy a big social life. A quiet/simple life, with a small group of friends, would suit me to a “T.” I like both men and women, but warm up quicker to women. I walk well on a leash, and know the words: “sit,” “down,” “shake,” and “muzzle.” With time and patience for us to bond, I’ll be your loyal companion. Only serious people need to apply! Please call and make an appointment for us to meet soon.
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10+ years and cats 12+ years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Cats $45 (2 for 1, except VCSFL); Dogs $85.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
LYDIA
Season’s Greetings friends! My name is Lydia, and I am a spunky and curious girl with beautiful black fur and amber eyes. I’m 3 months old and have a lot of energy. I'm practicing my gymnastics and am pretty sure I'll get a gold medal one day! Warm sunny spots are where I like to sleep. I enjoy playing with other animals, including my brother Binx and my foster family's cat and dogs. If you would like to give me a forever home, I would love to have other playmates of the furry kind. What better way to spend the holidays other than with friends and family! I hope I can spend them with you!
BINX
Hi there! My name is Binx and I am a handsome boy with soft fluffy grey fur. As I grow, it will be important to keep my medium-length hair combed. Everyone loves a handsome, tangle-free kitty! Since I’m a kitten, I have so much fun, always exploring and finding things to play with. My purr motor gets going anytime I see my foster humans and dogs, but I really love to cuddle my foster cat and sister. I would love a forever home with some furry friends to play with! If I sound like a great fit for you, please contact my friends at Paws Patrol and set up a playdate!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform