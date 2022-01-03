Pets 1.5.22
The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
MAMAS
Thank heavens for good neighbors 'cause if my daughter, Tinkerbell, and I hadn’t had them, the outcome of our story might have been a lot different. After our family abandoned us, their neighbor cared for us for three months, but when she moved to a new home that didn’t allow pets, we had to move on ourselves. She said that I “eat anything” (no persnickety feline here!), loved to sleep in bed with her, and that I’m quiet, loving, sometimes shy, and independent. I’ve never been around kids or dogs, but if they’re the laid back kind, I’d probably be fine. I’m a perfectly lovely, longhaired 5-year-old who’ll be your best friend in no time!
LEO
Here’s a tearjerker for you: My mom saved my brother, Chip, and me just in the nick of time from a lady trying to put us down a storm drain (an unforgivable way to “dispose” of any animal given the shelter resources available in the area!). We lived with her for four blissful months until the family (mom, four disabled children, and three other cats) lost their home. She had to make a lot of hard decisions, and surrendering us was one of them, but she knew with our great personalities we’d win hearts in no time. Chip and I need to stay together (you can understand why!), so we hope YOU are our future!
LUCY
I wouldn’t say I'm perfect (what dog is?), but I do have some outstanding points in my favor. I’m a female Lab/Shepherd mix who has good house manners, asks to go out, walks well on a leash, and is "mostly" obedient. At night I’ll happily bed down in my crate, and I don’t bark excessively (personally, I don’t appreciate loud noises). I enjoy playing with my toys and a good game of fetch. I’m a very vocal gal when I’m playing. One important fact: You should know that I don’t like dog parks, and I need to be your only pet. Once I get settled in our home, I’ll gladly show you my loving appreciation.
DOZER
There’s a proverb that states “familiarity breeds contempt.” I guess that’s what happened between me and my former roommate. We simply got on each other’s nerves, and could no longer politely settle our differences. I believe, in my new home, I should be an only dog. I'm a handsome, affectionate, and energetic boy who’s crate and leash trained. I love to go for long walks, but I should have a strong handler. I'm house trained, ask to go out, or use a doggie door. I know the commands “sit,” “down,” “stay,” “leave it,” “belly,” and “wait.” I’d say that’s a pretty good vocabulary! Please take that first step and call TALGV so we can meet.
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. ATTIC THRIFT STORE IS OPEN MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 10 AM TO 2 PM. Face masks are requested. TALGV shelter hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
OTHER WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
Zeus
I came to Paws Patrol at a young age and have gained a lot of confidence. I have lots of kitty friends — most have been adopted except for me and my bonded partner Zippy. He and I are looking for a forever home and will put our best paws forward. Currently, I am the watchful eye of the Paws Patrol office and like to be above and around you, but just out of reach. I am a little allusive, but if you are looking for the most handsome and photogenic cat you will meet, I'm your guy. Even Zippy will pose with me! I may not be a lap kitty but I am always nearby.
Zippy
The Paws Patrol volunteers have been working hard to teach me to trust people and I have come a long way. I really like my partner Zeus and he is more daring than I. In many ways, I am a typical cat … I love to play with toys and other kitties. I would like to be part of your family along with Zeus. We are both a bit elusive to pet, and would probably not be lap kitties, but we are friendly, photogenic and a handsome pair. We spent the last few years being the watchful eyes of the office; now it is time for us to find a loving home we can call our own.
Due to COVID-19, kittens 12 months or younger adoption fees are $40, all other cats are $20. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to visit our Fab Felines at our office at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. To help more cats during this pandemic, consider donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform