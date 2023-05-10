The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
BAZOOKA
They found me in a barn and figured I could use a better home, so they brought me to The Animal League. I cried a bit at first but am now used to my new digs. I like the volunteers and the scratching they give me—nothing like that in the barn! I’m a solid-feeling boy that is friendly and likes attention. I have handsome orange tabby markings with a white mouth and chin. I’m two years old and look forward to a nice safe new home where I can put down roots. Please come check me out and see if we’re a match made in heaven.
PETIE
Mom could no longer care for me so I was brought to The Animal League. Mom said I was shy, and I’m living up to that. In fact, I don’t often come out of my soft cubby. I’m sure the volunteers mean well but really, I just want to be left alone. I do now allow myself to be touched with a wand without hissing too much. I’m hoping someone can take me away from this (admittedly nice) place so that I can spend my days in peace and quiet. Can you please help? I’m 15 years old now and have Vet Care Support for Life to carry me into the coming years.
SADIE
I’m a delightful blend of Greyhound, Canary Corso, and Cur all wrapped into one gentle, intelligent, and affectionate girl. I walk well on leash and know the commands “sit” and “down.” In the past I’ve gotten along well with other dogs and children, and I love to cuddle. I should never be off-leash in unsecured areas, because I’ll chase any small animals I see. There should be NO small pets in the home! I’ve been known to go under (or over) a six foot enclosure to visit neighbors or just to explore, so please don’t leave me outside alone! If you can supply this wannabe couch potato with mental stimulation, take me on regular walks, and love me unconditionally, I’ll be yours forever!
DAPHNIE
I’m a shy, intelligent Shepherd mix gal, looking for that special someone who’s patient and willing to earn my trust. I was in a foster home for a short time where I learned to obey house rules. Since I’m very treat motivated, I learn quickly. I understand the basic commands: “sit,” “wait,” “come,” “leave it,” "down," "stay," and "off." I love chasing and playing with toys, don't like loud noises, listen when told “no,” and ask to go out. I do have a roommate and enjoy his company. I could also enjoy your company! It will probably take a little time to earn my trust, but once earned, I’ll be your loving and faithful companion for life!
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10+ years and cats 12+ years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Cats $45 (2 for 1, except VCSFL); Dogs $85.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
BLOSSOM
I'm a sweet girl who was found in Arivaca. I was so happy to go into the trap to get a good meal and I haven't missed a meal since! I am already 1 and a half years old but I still have the heart of a kitten. I'm curious, affectionate, gentle, playful, smart, and I love everyone - human or furry friends! My foster dad says that I'm a love bug and anyone who meets me will soon be under my spell. The only thing I have trouble with is taking a good photo, for some reason the camera can not capture my cuteness. So, come meet me soon and see what the camera can't!
MOTHER THERESA
MT for short. I'm 8 years old, sweet, shy and a beauty. Some say I look worried but the truth is I'm wondering what my future holds. I'm gentle and affectionate. I love to be pet, brushed, and having my ears and chin scratched! I can be a bit timid at first, once I get to know you, I'll be a loyal companion. I enjoy a quiet environment and would shine in the care of a patient and loving friend who could help me come into my own. I'm a laid-back girl who enjoys lounging in sunny spots. If you are looking for a beauty to brighten your home, you’ve just found your match!
Adoption fees for Paws Patrol cats are $75 for a single cat or $125 for a pair. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform.