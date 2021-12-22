The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
KRIS KRINGLE
I’ve gotta give my people credit. They had me for six years until I began fighting with my male housemate. They relinquished me to TALGV, but soon missed me so much they reclaimed me, hoping things would work out. As you can guess, things didn’t change, so now I’m dreaming of a “catless” home. Mom says although I’m not the most demonstrative guy (maybe that’s because as a youngster I was dumped in a parking lot, so haven’t quite forgotten that experience), I like being with you on my terms, lying near you on a couch or bed. If you’re willing to give this handsome guy a try, I sure will give it my all!
CALYPSO
Just look into my eyes! Don’t they just invite you to meet me? I am the sweetest little lady who so much wants a home of her own. You see, I was found in front of this kind lady’s home … a stray … and since she couldn’t keep me, she did the right thing and brought me here. Currently, I’m shy and keep to my cubby for privacy, but the volunteers are working on changing that. Not much is known about my past, but I’m betting that you and I could make the present and future absolutely wonderful! Please, won’t you come in to meet me? You will see what a beauty I am…including my long fluffy tail.
PILGRIM
It was just before Thanksgiving when a kind fellow traveler offered a ride to me and my canine companion. We accepted his offer, and because he had no idea where we were headed, the decision was made to bring us to TALGV. I’m a friendly, handsome, male Staffie mix, who’s giving thanks for being here, and I'm already looking forward to meeting YOU! I can use a doggie door, and my handlers have mentioned I’m an “easy” walker. Although my past education is unknown, if you’re willing to be patient and work with me, I could be that loving pal you’ve always wanted. Now, I’m ready to go home! Please, come and get me today.
TOMMY
I was wandering around outside Green Valley Post Office when I became the next special delivery package for the folks at TALGV. I was thrilled with my new accommodations, and now I’m looking forward to finding my permanent home. I’m a young Staffie mix boy who really enjoys the company of people since I’ve already made many friends among the volunteers. I enjoy going for walks, and I do it well! It was a pleasant surprise to one of my handlers when I “waited” at her request. I’m a friendly fellow, and someone mentioned that I “may” do well with children, depending on their age. Why don’t you (and your family) come for a visit!
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. ATTIC THRIFT STORE IS OPEN MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 10 AM TO 2 PM. (CLOSED CHRISTMAS DAY) Face masks are requested if you have not been vaccinated. TALGV shelter hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
OTHER WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
AUGUSTINE
I’m one of four beautiful gray and white kittens named after saints because we went to our foster home on All Saints' Day! My foster mom calls me Augie. Like many kittens, we were born outside. We’ve been with our foster mom ever since and when we were old enough, Mama was spayed and returned to her colony. We are sweet and calm kittens who are used to other cats, dogs, and a small child. I especially love sleeping on my foster mom’s lap and playing with my sister Kateri! It would be outstanding to start the new year in my forever home — especially with my sister! We will be available after January 4th.
KATERI
Like my brother, Augie said, we are all named after saints. I’m named after St. Kateri Tekakwitha, who was the first Native American to be recognized as a saint by the Catholic Church. We were born outside. When my mom moved us under a couch on the porch of two nice women, they called Paws Patrol for help. I may be sweet, but after growing up with four brothers, I can hold my own! I am used to other household animals. I love playing with my brother and would like to be adopted with him. Wouldn’t it be a great start to the new year by adding one or two new kittens to your family?
Due to COVID-19, kittens 12 months or younger adoption fees are $40, all other cats are $20. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to visit our Fab Felines at our office at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. To help more cats during this pandemic, consider donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform