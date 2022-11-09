The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
MACY
If you’re looking for someone to play with, look no further! I live to play with any kind of toy or with another cat. I have lots of energy and when I get wound up, I dash around the room making little trilling noises. When I have to slow down and sleep, I like to sleep on your legs. I am excellent at using the litter box and my favorite food is Friskies Liver and Chicken (I can pass on the Poultry Platter). One unique thing about me is that my legs are all white, but I have one black toe! I’m ready to make your home my own and I promise lots of fun.
KITTY POOH
My life has some mystery. When my humans bought their house several years ago, I came with it. A strange situation? Well, it worked out for me because these humans loved me. I enjoyed being the only pet. I was good with children visiting our home. I liked to sleep on soft chairs, and I especially liked being brushed and having my head scratched. Sadly, my humans wanted to travel and could not take me with them. I’m adjusting to my new surroundings and tend to be shy. I long for a home of my own and have vet care support for life. I could be your loving companion. Won’t you please come meet me?
NORMAN
I believe everyone needs the love of a dog to complete a home. Since I’m ready, willing, and able you might want to consider getting to know me. I’m a 2-year-old Hound mix boy who’s full of life and understands the commands “sit,” “wait,” “off,” “leave it,” “place,” “let’s go,” and “free.” I enjoy car rides, but I shouldn't roam free. I’m curious about other dogs, and I’ve been social, tolerant, and extremely playful when meeting other dogs in TALGV’s playgroup. I’m still young and can be rambunctious so need a strong handler. I want and need that special kind of love that’s mixed with “discipline and structure.” With love like that…how can we fail!
STARR
While spending time with my foster dad, I discovered how loving family life can be. I happily made myself at home and respected the house rules by not chewing on or touching anything I shouldn’t and asking to go potty. When being introduced to new people, I was always polite and friendly. I follow commands, such as “sit” and “stay,” especially at mealtimes and when getting treats. Being a very affectionate gal, I discovered recliners (and beds) are great places to cuddle. I love sharing a home with my “people,” but I’d rather not share it with another pet! Do you have an empty spot in your home that needs filling? Luckily I'm available!
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. The Attic Thrift Store is open Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Adoption fees (kittens under 1 year old are two for one price): cats $45; dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
PJ MASKS
Cue the Superman theme music for my epic entrance! Hello, my name is PJ Masks and I’m a superhero kitten! I am one of five orphaned siblings that was born just a few months ago. My siblings and I were lucky enough to be brought to the wonderful humans at Paws Patrol, we all got our awesome names from our foster mama’s granddaughter. I'm the handsomest boy of my siblings with a grey coat and light grey strips. Plus check out my ears! They are cute! I sure would make an awesome addition to your family. I’m used to children, small dogs, other cats, and not afraid of anything, because after all, I’m a superhero!
VAIL
Look at my sweet face! My tuxedo pattern is really lovely! I was trapped together with another feline and used to be very frightened kittens. Luckily, we hit the jackpot when Paws Patrol came to our rescue! Our foster family has been a life-saver. Showing us that humans can be kind. In my foster home, I’ve been given a chance to be a happy, playful kitty. I love to sit and sleep with my foster mom. When I first meet you, I may be a little shy. Please give me a chance; soon I’ll be a very loving friend. If you have room for two, why not adopt me and a friend together!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform