The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
Dante
Sometimes you want just one person to love. My first mom and I came from Germany, but her health declined and she moved in with relatives to care for her. I soon found a new home, but when I began stalking the resident cat, mom decided to rehome me. I went to live with a couple, but I really preferred my new dad. After he died, I never warmed up to his wife and two “I want attention” nips sealed my fate. I do love being brushed (for a while!) and enjoy playing with toys, so if I promise to be the good, affectionate boy I used to be, will you make me yours?
Luz
Seen outside her house wandering about, I was scooped up by a kind lady who took me inside her home. I lived with her and her dog for a few days before she brought me here. She said that at times I was quiet and laid back (as I am here at TALGV). At other times I was bold and outgoing (probably when I knew my surroundings and person.) She said I displayed perfect manners. I’m sad that she couldn’t keep me, but I’m resilient and am already looking forward to meeting my new human to love. Not much is known about my past, but my future looks bright. Will you make it so by adopting me?
Harvest
My pups are grown and have left the nest for their forever homes. I came to TALGV just before Thanksgiving with my five puppies and was I ever glad to be here: food, nice people, and a safe place for all of us to sleep! I hadn’t spent much time with humans before coming here, but I am making friends now. They say that I was a very good Mom, but I’m now ready to run and play, preferably with a doggie brother or sister, and a human family of my own – but females only, please. If you are looking for a gentle soul to take into your home, won’t you come to see me?
Pepper
It’s been a while since I arrived at TALGV, but I've come a long way! I’m still that sweet, energetic gal who enjoys playing fetch and going for long walks. My foster mom says I’ve been “excellent” with the kids. I’m house and crate trained and understand the commands “sit,” “wait,” “down,” and “shake.” I can offer you faithful companionship if you can offer me a home without cats; in fact, it would be best if I were your ONLY pet. I’ve recently had surgery for a torn ACL (quite common with us athletes). I’ve been recuperating nicely so I can return to my active lifestyle. May I interest you in a game of fetch?
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. ATTIC THRIFT STORE is open MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 8 AM to NOON. Facemasks are requested. TALGV SHELTER hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
Curie
Hey there! Curie here. I am a beautiful gray dilute tortie kitty with a panther-like face and long legs. Aren't I a beauty?! I was adopted from Paws Patrol when I was a kitten but had to be returned because my human couldn't take care of me anymore. This makes me sad. I’m now a year old and I have a quiet little meow and like to be petted. I’m hoping to find a home soon. I loved being a part of a family and could use one again — I sure miss it! Please adopt me and be my forever home and I will become your best friend and pal in no time!
Mantis
Hi, friends! My name is Mantis. I’m 2 years old and I'm a stunning calico kitty. Like Curie, I came back to Paws Patrol when my human couldn't take care of me anymore. It was such a sad day to say goodbye. Even with a broken heart, each day I’m keeping a positive outlook. I am a very loving, laid-back kitty. Beautiful, too. Don't you agree? I would love a new home and hopefully this one will last forever. I'm waiting here for you. Please call Paws Patrol today to meet me now! Life is good, but it is even better when it’s surrounded by loved ones you can call your family.
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform