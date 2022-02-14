The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
Miss Lilly
Some cats take a relatively short time to adjust when they find themselves in new situations, but as a senior (with Vet Care Support for Life), I’m taking longer than usual. That’s because I prefer men, and there aren’t many male volunteers in the cat wing, so this adjusting thing is taking quite a while. My dad’s health was failing, so everyone hoped that I’d find a new “guy love” quickly. Mom said that I like treats, lots of water (especially with ice cubes in it!), and like to cuddle when I’m in the mood. The volunteers are working hard to get me over this hump in life, so please check back on my progress!
Belle
Although I’ve lived with kids, adults of all ages, and a dog, even now I’m a bit shy with strangers (I guess you just get used to “your people”), but I mostly prefer sharing my love with just one person. Like many pets in Green Valley, after my mom went into assisted living there weren’t family members to continue caring for me, so I ended up in a place that’s the next best thing to a real home. Mom said that I can be temperamental sometimes, but I’ll bet in a quiet home with just you, I’ll be more relaxed. At 15, I have Vet Care Support for Life, so let’s get together and talk!
Sasha
When I was first found, I was a scared 5-week-old puppy who was all alone. Now I’m a confident young gal who knows what she wants out of life. I want a loving forever home, and I want to be your “only” pet! According to my foster Mom, I’m a wonderful, affectionate companion who's absolutely no problem in the home. I ride well in a car and enjoy playing fetch with my ball. I’m house, crate, and leash trained, ask to go out, and even know the commands “sit,” “stay,” “off” and “wait. I have also improved on the “watch” command. I think you’ll be more than satisfied with me, and you deserve the best!
Ryan
Even though I’m a big boy, I’m still a youngster, in other words … a pup! That means I sometimes play a little rough. I'm crate trained, already know how to sit, ask to go out, and use a doggie door. When walking by active barking dogs, I’m mildly reactive, but I know how to respond when told assertively to “leave it.” I’m fair on a leash and will benefit from further training. With my young (short) attention span, I'll need reminders to focus on my handler to know what’s expected of me. I’m well worth the work if you're willing, and once you've earned my trust I'll be your faithful and loving companion for life.
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. ATTIC THRIFT STORE is open MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 10 AM TO 2 PM. Facemasks are requested. TALGV shelter hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
OTHER WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
Lacey
My name is Lacey. I am a sweet, but shy, dilute tortie. I had a bit of a rough beginning because my mom decided to give birth to me and my siblings in a Tucson Police Department parking lot. When we were about three weeks old, we were all trapped with our mom so that we would stay safe from cars. My funny brother Dano and I ended up with a new stepmom. I’m totally bonded with Dano, and I really want to spend the rest of my life with him. With a little time, I will learn to totally trust my new family as long as I have Dano to lead the way!
Dano
Hi, my name Dano! I’m one of three kittens who were born in a Tucson Police Department parking lot. When we were about three weeks old, we were all trapped with our mom so that we would stay safe from cars. My sister Lacey and I ended up with a new stepmom and four fun step-siblings. I am outgoing and love all the kittens and adult cats, but I especially love my beautiful sister Lacey. As you will read in her bio, she is very shy, but I bring out her very best. We are a bonded pair, and as long as we’re together, we will both grow into amazing cats!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform