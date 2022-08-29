The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
Riley
My life has had its “ups” and “downs.” The Animal League is certainly one of the “ups.” When my humans moved out of state and couldn’t take me with them, they brought me here. How well I was cared for! I’m still receiving special attention by volunteers, but I’m longing for my own home, a warm lap, and a new friend. Could that be you? I’m best being an only pet, although I lived with another cat before. I’m not fond of dogs or children. I am very sweet and lovable with adults. My perfect home would be a quiet home with someone who wants to dote on me. Could that be with you?
Panda
Here’s the deal. When I was a kitten I lived with two young kids, two dogs, and another cat. We all got along great, and my people said I was a playful boy, loved to romp with everyone (especially the animals), and was “always hungry and stole food from the others.” Hey, I was a growing kitten! I came to The Animal League after a few months and was adopted, spending my “early years” with a nice person who is now going into assisted living. I’m not up for living with children again, since I do like to play a little rough. I like to be petted and will be friendly. How about it?
Sparky
I’m a 12-year-old male Papillon, and I really love people. I’ve shared my home with other animals, but it’s not known how I’d behave with children since I’ve never been around them. I do know how to use a doggie door, but since my mom was unable to care for me, a brush up on “potty protocol” might be necessary. Mom did say I’m crate and leash trained! Since I'm in my senior years, it’s good to know that I have Vet Care Support for Life. Now that I’m looking for my “forever home,” I’m hoping you might be interested in sharing yours. I don’t require much, just the basic things in life and LOVE.
I’m a friendly, outgoing chap who loves everybody, and it seems everybody loves me. I’ve been good with children (ages 2 through 6). I’m not good with small dogs and definitely don’t like cats, especially after one scratched and injured my eye. I’m not crazy about the heat, but I do love going for walks and car rides. I enjoy spa treatments (baths), but hate water hoses. I’m leash trained, good in the house when left alone, and can use a doggy door. I know the commands “sit,” “stay,” and “come.” I’m very affectionate and enjoy attention. Instead of just living the “life of” Riley, why don’t you take me home and live your “life with” Riley!
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Road. ATTIC THRIFT STORE is open MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 8 AM to NOON. Facemasks are requested. TALGV SHELTER hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
Spencer
I am one of three beautiful kittens that found ourselves alone in the world. Luckily, we were trapped by some nice humans and brought to Paws Patrol. At first, we were really scared, and we had some minor health issues that needed to be taken care of. But now my sisters and I are all happy, healthy teen-aged kittens looking for our forever homes. I especially love my sister Tracey, and we want to spend the rest of our lives together. We like being held and petted by humans. We love to chase each other around and explore the world! Please consider taking us home. We promise you will never be lonely.
Tracey
My best pal and brother Spencer and my sister Kate were all alone in the world. Because Spencer and I do everything together, we found ourselves trapped in the same trap! It was really scary. Poor Kate got left behind. It took some time and Kate eventually joined us too, but we all ended up with the very kind humans at Paws Patrol. We’ve learned that humans are amazing! I really want to find the perfect forever home and stay with Spencer. He and I are bonded and love nothing more than playing and chasing each other and getting loved on by our foster family. Please fill out an application and come meet us!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform