Babe
I’m just dying to have someone sing “I Got You, Babe” to me so that I know that I really belong! Some relatives “gifted” me to my senior mom but since I’d only been there a week, I let my loneliness be known at rather inappropriate times. Being a typical kitten, though, I “ran around,” loved playing with the dogs, and chasing a laser light and feather toys. Nothing so surprising there! All I really need is a loving, active home where I can have time to adjust to a new environment (maybe even with a feline or canine pal for company?) and I’ll get over those old “separation blues” in no time!
Punkin
“Ran up to the house, was very friendly, and wouldn’t leave my hubby alone!” That’s what my rescuer said when I arrived in October. Since then things haven’t changed much except that I’ve had a few pesky health problems (that have cleared up), which unfortunately kept me out of the limelight for a while, but now that I’m out and about, you can come see for yourself what a love I am. I’ve been sharing quarters with several cats just fine, so I’d probably be okay with other felines too. At just over a year old, I know there’s a whole fascinating world out there, and I’m simply itchin’ to spend it with you!
Doc
I am a large and very affectionate 7-year-old guy who loves attention. I like to play with humans and also with other dogs. My best pal Stewie and I arrived at TALGV just before Thanksgiving. Our family said that we were good when we were left at home by ourselves and that I told them when I needed to go potty. I have gotten along well with kids in the past. I’m okay with walking on a leash but would much rather run in a yard! My perfect home would be one where I can cuddle with my people and have fun. Since we’re a bonded pair, Stewie and I need to be adopted together.
Stewie
I am a cuddly 7-year-old Shih Tzu mix who may come across as shy at first, but I warm up quickly. My pal Doc and I arrived at TALGV just before Thanksgiving because our family moved and could not take us with them. He’s like my big brother! They said that I told them when I needed to go potty. I’ve gotten along well with kids in the past. I know the sit command and would like to learn more. If you give good belly rubs, can we meet soon? Since we are a bonded pair, Doc and I need to be adopted together. When we are at home with you, it will be awesome!
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. Our ATTIC THRIFT STORE IS OPEN MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 10 AM TO 2 PM. Face masks are requested if you have not been vaccinated. TALGV shelter hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. (We will be closed Christmas day.) Intakes and adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
Other Ways To Help Our Dogs AND Cats:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Goose
Hi! My name is Goose! As you can see, I am a very handsome buff tabby. I came from an outside situation but as soon as I came to Paws Patrol, everyone realized that I loved human attention. I insist on getting lots of petting and I will gladly tell you all about everything going on in my life. Let’s say I’m a talker! I am still a little nervous about being picked up but the humans are helping me with that! When no one is around to pay attention to me, I love to sleep in the highest place I can find. Can I go to my forever home with you?
Sammi
Hi! My name is Sammi! I came to Paws Patrol because my human was too sick to take care of me. It hurts my heart to say goodbye but they are doing what is best for me while they still can. I have taken my situation in stride because I know I will find a new home soon. I am a handsome long-haired fellow. I love to be brushed which would be a good bonding time for us. Please take me into your heart and home! I am up to date on all my vet care and ready to go! I’m still mending my broken heart but with your help, I’ll fall in love again.
Due to COVID-19, kittens 12 months or younger adoption fees are $40, all other cats are $20. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to visit our Fab Felines at our office at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. To help more cats during this pandemic, consider donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform