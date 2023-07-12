The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
CHEVELLE
In my young life I’ve learned it’s a cruel world out there—and I’m glad to be indoors now. A nice lady found me in her yard and did the right thing by bringing me to The Animal League. Maybe because life hasn’t exactly been great so far, I’m a little grumpy. I don’t mind being around cats and people, but I kind of like to have my own space—except I do like to have my ears scratched. I will probably warm up more in the right home. I’m a pretty brown tabby girl with a fluffy coat. Can you give me a fresh start? I do want to experience a loving home.
EPIC
A nice lady found me roaming around her neighborhood and noticed I was “very nice.” She brought me to The Animal League and I’m now beginning a new life. In my old life I tried to dominate other cats, but that was before my little operation. I am a big bruiser, but mellow, and I like petting. I’m a little shy as I get used to my new environment here. If you are looking for a husky boy who has years of companionship to give, please come see me. I think we should talk about it and come to some understanding. Maybe you could use some protection…? That would be right up my alley.
ARIES
As a 6-year-old Heeler mix female, I’ve had time to learn a thing or two. For instance, I’m good in the house, leash-trained, can use a doggie door or ask to go out. I know commands, including “sit,” “lay,” “heel,” and a couple more. Although not a fussy eater, I’m allergic to anything containing chicken or grain. Fortunately, there are several good dog food brands out there that fit my needs. You could call me “a people dog” because I LOVE all people. But please understand that I don’t like other animals, so I must be your one and ONLY. If you’d be content sharing your home with just one pet—one dog who adores you—please let it be me.
TITO
Since my arrival at TALGV, I have increased my vocabulary. I know the commands: “sit,” “down,” “leave it,” “place,” and “come.” I also understand fun words; “paw” (high five) and “pool” (get into). I’ve been well behaved on several outings and happily enjoy sitting in the back seat on the car ride there. I’ve been well mannered around other dogs and have even made some friends. I’m a one-year-old male Staffie and still in training and eager to please. Let’s meet and spend some time getting to know each other. If you’re the right person(s) for me, and I’m the right dog for you, I’ll be your loving companion for life.
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10 years and cats 12 years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Cats $45 (kittens 2 for $45); Dogs $85.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
AMELIE
I’m Amelie and I’m a gorgeous tortoiseshell kitten. I love toys! When playing, I’ll give you the sweetest little meow. But, you know, life wasn’t always so joyous. Like so many kittens, my siblings and I were born in the desert. Our mama was smart enough to bring us to a human’s carport where the nice woman in Amado fed her and made sure we were safe during those first few weeks of life. When she knew we were sick she brought us to Paws Patrol. Now we’re healthy and looking for our forever home. My sister, Suzette, and I have so much fun. It sure would be nice if we were adopted together.
SUZETTE
Hi, I’m Suzette. I’m Amelie’s sister. I am the cutest gray tabby with white paws. I even have neat white stripes on my nose that give me a unique look. I have lots of energy and I love to climb and jump. My cat tree is so cool! I’m always racing to the top. If you want to make me even more excited than I already am, give me a new toy! I might even let you play with me. Being in a foster home is great. I get to play with my siblings as we wait for someone to adopt us. If you have a safe and comfy space, adopt me and my siblings!
Adoption fees for Paws Patrol cats are $75 for a single cat or $125 for a pair. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform.