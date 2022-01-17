The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
Aruba
Think warm sunshine and sandy beaches. That’s Aruba the Island. I’m Aruba the Beautiful. I have lovely torbie markings and a medium-length coat. Perhaps I’m named Aruba because I was found with my three babies as strays in the sand near a playground. We were brought into TALGV to receive their special brand of care. And so we have! My babies are all finding their own homes, and I’m waiting patiently for my forever home. Currently I’m shy and quiet, preferring my own cubby. However, when volunteers come in, they talk with me sweetly and I purr when they pet me. How perfect my life would be if you’d take me home to be yours!
Cosmo
“Very happy, playful, smart, loves ears scratched, inquisitive, trained not to jump on counters (that’ll probably be a real “biggie” for some people!), loves lasers, balls, and string.” What more could you want? Well, how about a generally “wonderful personality; lived with another cat and got along; and likes sleeping with you”? The only thing I don’t particularly like (unlike lots of other cats) is having my butt scratched (my tail’s okay, but my butt, so to speak, is mine!). In addition to landlord issues, my mom couldn’t afford to keep me any longer, so if you’ve got your own home (or a open-minded landlord), let’s make 2022 a year we can both look forward to!
Norman
I was hiking down Nogales Highway, thinking I was on a great adventure, when someone decided it would be safer for me at TALGV. I’m a 1-year-old Hound mix and I love treats. What young pup doesn’t? I’m a boy you might consider “rambunctious” because I’m full of energy and want to run, jump, and play all the time. People have mentioned I need more training, something they refer to as “basic commands.” I already respond to “sit” and can use a doggie door, but if you’re patient, willing and ready to teach me, I’m ready to learn more! Please call TALGV office for an appointment to meet your newest (& most lovable) challenge.
Heidi
My former families had changes in their lives in which I didn’t fit! Once again I’ve been welcomed back to TALGV like a family member. I love people, hugs and cuddles, and I’ve been good with children. I understand hand signals so even though I'm deaf, once we get to know each other we’ll have no trouble communicating. My previous “parents” have mentioned I’m intelligent and responsive to training. I’m house and leash trained, but since I’m very strong, I’ll need a strong handler. I’m not fond of other dogs so I need to be your only pet. Please give me that PERMANENT home I yearn for and you’ll have my “unconditional” love, forever!
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. ATTIC THRIFT STORE is open MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 10 AM TO 2 PM. Facemasks are requested. TALGV shelter hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
OTHER WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
Button
Hello! My name is Button and I am a sweet, kind, and exceptional little boy. My brother is Cremini. We are twins! We both are the cutest black kittens you will ever see! Our foster mom named all her kittens after mushrooms when we were very small. Like most kittens, I love to play, eat, and nap with my fellow 'shrooms. And when I nap, I dream of a loving, forever home with a friend. I would really love having another kitten to play, eat, and nap with in my new home — maybe Cremini? Won’t you come meet us? We are available for adoption after January 27, but you can reserve us now!
Cremini
Happy New Year friends! My name is Cremini, and I am the happy, playful twin to my brother, Button. I love playing with Button and the other kittens — named all after mushrooms — in my foster home, but can’t wait until I have my own permanent place to call home and loving people to always care for me. Maybe my forever home has room for another kitty to share the love with. I sure would like to spend the rest of my life with my brother Button! Won’t you come meet us? We are available for adoption after Jan. 27. If you adopt both of us before February, our adoption fees will be $65 total!
Starting in February, Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform