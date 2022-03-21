The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
Lumpy
You know how people say, “He’s a real MAN’S man”? Well, not so me. If you Google “ladies’ man,” there’ll be a picture of me right there! I’ve lived with two couples so far, and didn’t get along with the men in either (or the resident cats), so now that my mom has passed away, I’m looking for the perfect woman to spend quality time with (and I happen to know there are quite a few in Green Valley!), 'cause with them I’m affectionate and just as sweet as pie. I’m a handsome Norwegian Forest cat who, at 13, has Vet Care Support for Life, so come make me yours – the sooner the better!
Mr. Pibb
Found outside under her house, a kind lady kept me for four days till she brought me here. She said I was well behaved, was laid back, always used the litter box, and was not a picky eater. I was gentle, liking to snuggle at night with her daughter. Four dogs that I got along with were also part of that home. There were no other cats in the household, but I’m getting used to other cats here. As a stray, not much is known of my history. However, my recent four-day time with that kind lady tells you I’m a sweet lad who would love a home of my own—perhaps yours?
Colleen
In Ireland a colleen is a young girl! I wonder if that includes adorable young female puppies? I’m a Lab mix, about 2 months old, and quite a pretty “lass.” My brother and I arrived here after we were found running loose near the Circle K. You probably already know puppies can be a lot of work, but if you’re a patient and loving person, you’ll do fine. You can potty train me and even teach me the basic commands. As a reward for helping me grow into a well-mannered adult, I promise to be a faithful companion and a beloved member of your family. If you can promise me love and kindness in return …I’m yours!
Dozer
I'm a handsome and energetic 7-year-old boy who’s crate and leash trained. My foster dad adds affectionate and cuddly because I love to curl up on the couch with my people. I enjoy playing and going for walks, but I need a strong handler. I'm house trained and ask to go out, and although I already know the basic commands like “sit," and “leave it,” etc., I'm willing to learn more. I absolutely love people, but my feelings do NOT extend to other dogs. I need to be your one and only pet. If you think I would make the perfect addition to your family, I think it’s about time for us to meet face to face.
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Road. Our ATTIC THRIFT STORE IS OPEN MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 10 AM TO 2 PM. Face masks are requested if you have not been vaccinated. TALGV shelter hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
OTHER WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
Russell
Hey. My name is Russell. I am a very handsome guy, I must admit. I came from a colony of cats being taken care of by a wonderful person. She is getting older and can't take care of such a large group, so I have been chosen to become a house cat because I really like people and all the comforts of home. I would love for you to take me to your home, and I will be sure to tell you how glad I am to be with you especially when you brush my beautiful, soft coat. I may also mention some of my previous adventures! Come see me soon!
Jade 2
When I was 2 months old, I was spayed, and adopted within a week. I lived with a family for 2 years, but they didn’t keep me inside. I began living on a patio and that lady brought me to Paws Patrol and said when I was fixed, she would take me as an indoor kitty. Then the vet discovered I contracted FELV while I was outside. Now, my former family and the lady who found me don’t want me. I am healthy but will need to be an only kitty or live with another FELV kitty. I am sad and don’t enjoy being in a kennel. Will you visit me and take me home?
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform