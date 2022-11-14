The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
JOYA
Returning to TALGV, I know the kind volunteers have helped me adjust to yet another change. As a teenager, I lived here until a couple adopted me and my feline pal, Smokey. In that home we got along well with the Newfoundland dogs. Sadly, our human dad died, and our human mom could no longer care for me. In my most recent home I lived with a single person who said I was shy and hid most the day and liked to play at night. So, as a nine-year-old lady I was brought back here to await a new home. I need a patient person to become my true self. Will you be that person?
RILEY BOY
In my first life, I came to TALGV having been found wandering in a neighborhood. In my second life, it took a while to adjust to living indoors, but I fell in love with my human mom, so much that I was aggressive to my feline housemate. Another no-no was children and dogs. My human mom said I love to play with balls, window gaze and faithfully use a (sturdy) scratching post. In my third life, I lived with a senior couple who said I was shy, independent and skittish of loud noises. So, now that I’m five years old, I prefer a quiet home with a patient person who will let me adjust on my own schedule.
ROCKY
I’m a male Akita/Husky mix, about 9 months old, who’s looking for a home. My owner gave me to a friend, but the friend didn’t keep me. I haven’t had very much training in the past, but I’m getting it here at TALGV! I’m enrolled in “Basic Commands 101” (sit, down, stay, etc.), and I’m also taking a course in “Leash Training 102.” I understand that “Socializing 103” is a lesson EVERYONE needs. I recently made a friend in our play yard, and maybe one of these days I’ll be lucky and get a roommate. I know there’s someone out there just for me. Someone firm, patient, and above all…loving. Could that someone be YOU?
SAMPSON
Deep in my heart, I am a lap dog! But I hide it well from people I don’t know (yet.) My last family said I was loving but protective of them. They called me, “easily trained.” I have learned “stay” and “down” and also how to tell someone when I need to go potty. I haven’t been around children much, but have gotten along with people and other dogs alike. My mom got sick, so I need to find a new home for myself. If you have a bit of patience and are looking for a handsome two-year-old boy with a comical smile, perhaps you should visit so we can get acquainted? I’ll be waiting!
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. The Attic Thrift Store is open Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Adoption fees (kittens under 1 year old are two for one price): cats $45; dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
ZEUS
I came to Paws Patrol at a young age and have gained a lot of confidence. I have lots of kitty friends — most have been adopted except for me and my bonded partner Zippy. He and I are looking for a forever home and will put our best paws forward. Currently, I am the watchful eye of the Paws Patrol office and like to be above and around you, but just out of reach. I am a little allusive, but if you are looking for the most handsome and photogenic cat you will meet, I'm your guy. Even Zippy will pose with me! I may not be a lap kitty, but I am always nearby.
ZIPPY
The Paws Patrol volunteers have been working hard to teach me to trust people and I have come a long way. I really like my partner Zeus and he is more daring than I. In many ways, I am a typical cat…I love to play with toys and other kitties. I would like to be part of your family, along with Zeus. We are both a bit elusive to pet, and would probably not be lap kitties, but we are friendly, photogenic and a handsome pair. We spent the last few years being the watchful eyes of the office; now it is time for us to find a loving home we can call our own.
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform